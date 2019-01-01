My Queue

Satellites

SpaceX Seeks U.S. Approval to Provide Internet from Space

The Calif.-based company, owned and operated by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, has proposed an orbiting digital communications array that would eventually consist of 4,425 satellites.
Reuters | 2 min read
Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches Satellite, Lands Rocket Back on Drone Ship in Ocean

It's the fourth time a SpaceX rocket has landed on the drone ship, which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, and the sixth time one of the company's space vehicles has landed back on Earth.
Arjun Kharpal | 2 min read
SpaceX Rocket Launches Satellite, Then Lands on Ship at Sea

The satellite is designed to provide television, data and mobile communications services to customers across Asia, Russia and Oceania and the Pacific Islands.
Reuters | 2 min read
Russia Launches First Rocket From New Spaceport at Second Attempt

A rocket carrying three satellites launched near China's border.
Reuters | 3 min read
Why Facebook Bought a Satellite -- Weekly News

Plus: Etsy gets an unexpected rival.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Virgin Galactic Lands in Long Beach, Unveils Plan to Launch Small Satellites Into Space

Richard Branson's commercial spaceflight venture moved into the Southern California city to build a craft that will rocket satellites, not people, into space. We caught up with Virgin Galactic's CEO for the latest details.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
A Startup Founded by Former NASA Scientists Just Landed $95 Million

The San Francisco-based private company's list of investors include SpaceX backer Draper Fisher Jurvetson and Russian billionaire Yuri Milner.
Reuters | 2 min read
Here's Elon Musk's Plan to Deliver Internet Access to Billions

It involves sending a network of 700 lightweight satellites into space.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Are Richard Branson and Google Teaming For Space Travel?

According to reports, Google is mulling a stake in Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, a deal in which the tech giant would have to pony up $30 million in exchange for access to pioneering space-travel technology.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read