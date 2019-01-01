My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Satoshi Nakamoto

Has the True Identity of the Bitcoin Founder Finally Been Revealed?
Bitcoin

Has the True Identity of the Bitcoin Founder Finally Been Revealed?

The latest name to float to the surface in the hunt for Satoshi Nakamoto is Craig Steven Wright, an Australian entrepreneur and academic.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Who the Heck Is Nick Szabo and Is He the Real Father of Bitcoin?

Who the Heck Is Nick Szabo and Is He the Real Father of Bitcoin?

Could student sleuths have finally uncovered the true identity the mystery man behind the world's most enigmatic currency? Or is this just another false alarm?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
The Mt. Gox Saga Just Got Way More Twisted

The Mt. Gox Saga Just Got Way More Twisted

The latest twist in the shattered exchange's meltdown has hackers calling Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpeles a fraud, a liar and a few other ‘choice' words. Meanwhile, CoinDesk warns that the leaked files are Bitcoin wallet-pilfering trojans.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
SexCoin, Dogecoin, HoboNickel, Ripple: Should You Take These Bitcoin Wannabes Seriously?

SexCoin, Dogecoin, HoboNickel, Ripple: Should You Take These Bitcoin Wannabes Seriously?

Bitcoin isn't the only crazy cryptocurrency shaking up the future of money. A look at which new digital cash forms are worth paying attention to and which are scamcoins.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read