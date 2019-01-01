There are no Videos in your queue.
Satya Nadella
Technology
Tech employees at Amazon, Microsoft and Google have been in open revolt. Here's why -- and how they're using their voices to shape company policy on weapons, surveillance and more.
Many tech leaders are speaking out against the policy.
Satya Nadella expects all leaders at Microsoft to do these three things.
The Redmond, Wash., software giant is throwing a party close to and immediately after Apple's big shindig. Here's why this blatant bite into Apple is an effective tactic.
The innovators make their mark in industries ranging from retail to music.
Microsoft
This was neither the time, nor the place, Cortana. Really, you should know better.
Acquisitions
After write-offs, an impairment charge, and thousands of job cuts, can Microsoft recoup any value from its $7.2 billion Nokia acquisition? Let the debate begin.
Microsoft
The tech giant celebrates four decades in existence today.
Acquisitions
Satya Nadella's recent acquisition strategy-Accompli, now Sunrise-takes a different tack than the one practiced by Marissa Mayer.
Microsoft
The tech company also struggled with the impact of the strong U.S. dollar.
Asking For a Raise
Satya Nadella says he was thinking of his own 22-year climb up Microsoft's corporate ladder, though he says now that he encourages women to speak up.
Income Inequality
Board member on CEO's controversial comment: 'I think it's going to take us all to a better place.'
Gender Gap
Satya Nadella took a big step toward a real solution in perceived gender bias. Then he backtracked.
Women in Business
Satya Nadella suggested that women in technology should not ask for raises but have faith in the "system," bringing a torrent of criticism.
Founders
The tech giant snagged Mojang, the maker of the popular game Minecraft, but its founders are out.
