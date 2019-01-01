While we all applaud Careem's recent announcement, I hope that big acquisitions don't distract us from the work that still needs to be done to improve our venture capital and entrepreneurial ecosystem.
The investment came from KSA-based Saudi Technology Ventures (STV), a $500 million VC fund anchored by Saudi Telecom, as lead investors, with the participation of UAE-based early-stage funding platform, VentureSouq.
This is the second investment round for Syarah, founded in 2015 by Saudi Arabian entrepreneurs Salah Sharef and Fayez Alanazi, with the company closing a seed round of $600,000 from BECO Capital and Raed Ventures in 2016.
Sealing a partnership with KBW Ventures and its partner, the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, Ocean Odyssey is all set to launch up to 10 new locations in Saudi Arabia, with the first of such experiences to be situated in the city of Riyadh starting in 2019.
ArabNet Riyadh -one of the largest digital gatherings in the Kingdom- is bringing together Saudi Arabia's government, corporations, and over 1,600 regional and global digital professionals and entrepreneurs, to discuss the opportunities in the fast-evolving digital economy of the Kingdom.