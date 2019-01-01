My Queue

Saudi Arabia

Redefining Perceptions: Amal Dokhan, Director, Babson Global Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership in Saudi Arabia
Women Leaders

Redefining Perceptions: Amal Dokhan, Director, Babson Global Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership in Saudi Arabia

Amal Dokhan, Director, Babson Global Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (BGCEL) in Saudi Arabia, on the Kingdom's reception to (and aptitude for) change.
Tamara Pupic | 11 min read
KSA Startup Lucidya Wants To Empower Businesses By Providing Real-Time Analytics For Their Social Media Platforms With Its AI-Powered Tools

KSA Startup Lucidya Wants To Empower Businesses By Providing Real-Time Analytics For Their Social Media Platforms With Its AI-Powered Tools

Noticing a gap in the growing market of social media analytics with respect to a solution catered toward the Arabic language, KSA-based startup Lucidya aims to offer a solution.
Pamella de Leon | 8 min read
Careem's Exit Is A Great Moment For MENA VC, But The Ecosystem Still Has Gaps

Careem's Exit Is A Great Moment For MENA VC, But The Ecosystem Still Has Gaps

While we all applaud Careem's recent announcement, I hope that big acquisitions don't distract us from the work that still needs to be done to improve our venture capital and entrepreneurial ecosystem.
HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud | 5 min read
Riyadh, It's Happening: STEP Conference To Make Its Mark In Saudi Arabia In March

Riyadh, It's Happening: STEP Conference To Make Its Mark In Saudi Arabia In March

STEP Saudi 2019 is all set to welcome startups, founders, digital media professionals, investors and government officials in Riyadh, this March 25th.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Laying Out ArabNet's Innovation Report: A Look At Saudi Arabia's Tech Startup Scene

Laying Out ArabNet's Innovation Report: A Look At Saudi Arabia's Tech Startup Scene

The Saudi Arabian tech startup scene is continuously on the rise compared to other ecosystems in the MENA region.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read

Eight Saudi Entrepreneurs Paving The Future
News and Trends

Eight Saudi Entrepreneurs Paving The Future

A look at some of the Saudi entrepreneurs that are worth watching out for at the conference.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 4 min read
ArabNet Riyadh 2018 To Focus On Digital Business In Saudi Arabia
News and Trends

ArabNet Riyadh 2018 To Focus On Digital Business In Saudi Arabia

With more than 40 panels around digital media, advertising, e-commerce, and more, plus 150 exhibiting startups alongside more than 100 investors, this two-day conference is one to watch out for.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Leading The Way: Saudi Arabia's Dr. Hayat Sindi
Women Entrepreneurs

Leading The Way: Saudi Arabia's Dr. Hayat Sindi

Saudi Arabia's Dr. Hayat Sindi on why the field of science needs female forerunners.
Tamara Pupic | 7 min read
The Five Industry Sectors Keeping The GCC On The Global Map
Industry Research

The Five Industry Sectors Keeping The GCC On The Global Map

While the GCC is a small economy, some players in its leading sectors of healthcare, retail, transport and logistics, energy and power and real estate stand proudly on the global scene.
Ziad Awad | 10 min read
Saudi Arabia-Based Digital Media Startup Telfaz11 Raises US$9 Million Series A
Startup Funding

Saudi Arabia-Based Digital Media Startup Telfaz11 Raises US$9 Million Series A

The investment came from KSA-based Saudi Technology Ventures (STV), a $500 million VC fund anchored by Saudi Telecom, as lead investors, with the participation of UAE-based early-stage funding platform, VentureSouq.
Sindhu Hariharan | 6 min read
Saudi Arabia-Based Online Cars Marketplace Syarah Raises US$2 Million In Series A Funding
Startup Funding

Saudi Arabia-Based Online Cars Marketplace Syarah Raises US$2 Million In Series A Funding

This is the second investment round for Syarah, founded in 2015 by Saudi Arabian entrepreneurs Salah Sharef and Fayez Alanazi, with the company closing a seed round of $600,000 from BECO Capital and Raed Ventures in 2016.
Sindhu Hariharan | 4 min read
KSA's Entertainment Authority And KBW Ventures Bring Nat Geo's Ocean Odyssey To The Kingdom
News and Trends

KSA's Entertainment Authority And KBW Ventures Bring Nat Geo's Ocean Odyssey To The Kingdom

Sealing a partnership with KBW Ventures and its partner, the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, Ocean Odyssey is all set to launch up to 10 new locations in Saudi Arabia, with the first of such experiences to be situated in the city of Riyadh starting in 2019.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Rewiring A Nation: Closing Gender Gaps With Soft Skills In Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia

Rewiring A Nation: Closing Gender Gaps With Soft Skills In Saudi Arabia

To get where the society needs to go, women need to have access to innovative training that includes both technology and intrapersonal skills.
Anastasiia Stoiatska | 5 min read
ArabNet Heads To Riyadh To Provide A Platform For The Kingdom's Entrepreneurs
Events

ArabNet Heads To Riyadh To Provide A Platform For The Kingdom's Entrepreneurs

ArabNet Riyadh -one of the largest digital gatherings in the Kingdom- is bringing together Saudi Arabia's government, corporations, and over 1,600 regional and global digital professionals and entrepreneurs, to discuss the opportunities in the fast-evolving digital economy of the Kingdom.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
GlamBox Middle East Gets Acquired By Investors Consortium From Saudi Arabia
News and Trends

GlamBox Middle East Gets Acquired By Investors Consortium From Saudi Arabia

The MENA startup ecosystem has a new exit that can help inspire the region's aspiring entrepreneurs to keep persevering toward their goals.
Sindhu Hariharan | 3 min read