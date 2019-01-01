saving app

My Queue

These #5 Apps are Helping Millennials Make Enough Savings
personal finances

Personal finance apps might not make you a millionaire overnight, but can surely help you keep a track on your expenses and plan your budgets better
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
How these Two Ex-IITians are Drawing Millennials' Attention Towards Micro-saving

"Savings are essentially liquid so the users can withdraw money at any point of time"
Komal Nathani & Aashika Jain | 4 min read