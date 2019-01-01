My Queue

saying no

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones
Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones

How might we learn how to say no?
AmyK Hutchens | 5 min read
The Dirtiest Word Even Successful Entrepreneurs Still Use Every Day

The Dirtiest Word Even Successful Entrepreneurs Still Use Every Day

Saying 'no' takes practice. And confidence. And effort. But it's a skill worth learning.
William Harris | 7 min read
How to Say 'No' More Often: Why Every Entrepreneur Needs a 'To-Don't' List

How to Say 'No' More Often: Why Every Entrepreneur Needs a 'To-Don't' List

Anyone can make a to-do list. The smart entrepreneur will make -- and follow -- a list of things you should never do.
Chirag Kulkarni | 5 min read