SBA

How the SBA Helped My Small Business Survive Hurricane Maria
National Small Business Week

How the SBA Helped My Small Business Survive Hurricane Maria

What this entrepreneur learned from some SBA courses about expanding his business saved the business following the hurricane.
Alberto Lugo | 4 min read
Buying Out a Partner? New Small Business Administration Lending Rules Can Help.

Buying Out a Partner? New Small Business Administration Lending Rules Can Help.

A technical change in SBA policy makes it easier to buy out a partner
Mark Abell | 4 min read
5 Best and Fast Small-Business Loans (Some of Which You've Never Heard of)

5 Best and Fast Small-Business Loans (Some of Which You've Never Heard of)

Need a small loan fast? We've vetted these small-business loans for you.
Carolyn Sun | 13 min read
Helping Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses Make the Digital Transformation

Helping Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses Make the Digital Transformation

Increasingly, even small businesses can sell to a global economy, if they have the right tools.
Bill Nuti | 4 min read
Feeling Overwhelmed? Here's How These Entrepreneurs Stay Productive.

Feeling Overwhelmed? Here's How These Entrepreneurs Stay Productive.

Every year, one entrepreneur is bestowed the honor of National Small Business Person of the Year. We talked to the six finalists about how they get things done.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read

Proposed SBA Head Linda McMahon: Young Entrepreneurs Need Better Financial Know-How
Personal Finance

Proposed SBA Head Linda McMahon: Young Entrepreneurs Need Better Financial Know-How

The former WWE CEO wants to make financial literacy a top priority.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Trump Chooses Pro Wrestling Magnate Linda McMahon to Head SBA
SBA

Trump Chooses Pro Wrestling Magnate Linda McMahon to Head SBA

In the president elect's announcement, he's expected to tout that McMahon helped the WWE grow from a 13-person operation to a publicly traded global enterprise with more than 800 employees worldwide.
Reuters | 2 min read
Here Is What Small Business Needs From the Trump Administration
Small Business Big Impact

Here Is What Small Business Needs From the Trump Administration

The nation's 28 million small businesses and tens of millions of self-employed freelancers need a voice the President will listen to.
Carol Roth | 5 min read
Why More Baby Boomers Are Looking to Franchise
Franchises

Why More Baby Boomers Are Looking to Franchise

Twenty-two percent of boomers have less than $100,000 of retirement savings.
David Nilssen | 5 min read
Multiple Owners? Here's How to Prepare for Your Loan Application.
Small Business Loans

Multiple Owners? Here's How to Prepare for Your Loan Application.

Follow these steps before filling out that loan application if you're one of several owners of a business in need of a loan.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
5 Surprising Reasons to Love the Small Business Administration
SBA

5 Surprising Reasons to Love the Small Business Administration

Did you know that the SBA doesn't actually loan money to small businesses?
Evan Singer | 5 min read
7 Loan Programs Offered by the SBA
Ready For Anything

7 Loan Programs Offered by the SBA

If banks turn you down for a standard loan, check out these options from the federal government.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
The Feds Have $2.5B Available to Fund Innovative Small Companies
Grants

The Feds Have $2.5B Available to Fund Innovative Small Companies

The Small Business Administration is crisscrossing the nation to educate entrepreneurs about how to apply for grants focused on early stage companies.
Kedma Ough | 4 min read
New Report Reinforces How Risky Franchising Can Really Be
Loans

New Report Reinforces How Risky Franchising Can Really Be

There's no easy path to success. Even one in six franchisees who land SBA loans wind up with failing businesses.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
These Brother and Sister Entrepreneurs Were Just Named the National Small Business Persons of the Year
Ready For Anything

These Brother and Sister Entrepreneurs Were Just Named the National Small Business Persons of the Year

One of the founders of the family-owned and operated Missouri Star Quilt Company reflects on moments of intense struggle -- and serious doubt.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read