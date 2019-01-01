My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

SBA loans

Rising Interest Rates Are Creating Refinancing Headaches for Small Businesses
Loans

Rising Interest Rates Are Creating Refinancing Headaches for Small Businesses

As re-appraisals drop, businesses should consider SBA-backed loans as a way out
Mark Abell | 6 min read
Buying Out a Partner? New Small Business Administration Lending Rules Can Help.

Buying Out a Partner? New Small Business Administration Lending Rules Can Help.

A technical change in SBA policy makes it easier to buy out a partner
Mark Abell | 4 min read
5 Best and Fast Small-Business Loans (Some of Which You've Never Heard of)

5 Best and Fast Small-Business Loans (Some of Which You've Never Heard of)

Need a small loan fast? We've vetted these small-business loans for you.
Carolyn Sun | 13 min read
Work it Step-by-Step to Get a Better Business Loan

Work it Step-by-Step to Get a Better Business Loan

Smaller business loans are great stepping stones toward bigger, less-expensive financing in the future.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
How to Decide Whether You Need Debt or Equity Financing for Your Business

How to Decide Whether You Need Debt or Equity Financing for Your Business

Landing on the right type of business financing is a critical step for turning expansion plans into reality.
Mark Abell | 8 min read

More From This Topic

How to Finance Taking Your Startup to the Big Time
Small Business Financing

How to Finance Taking Your Startup to the Big Time

Many successful companies bootstrapped to get started but getting big almost inevitably requires funding.
Jared Hecht | 4 min read
A Succinct Guide to Qualifying for an SBA Loan
SBA loans

A Succinct Guide to Qualifying for an SBA Loan

One of the most desirable small business loans is from a lender who genuinely wants to help you.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
Real Estate Strategies for Small Business Owners as Rates Rise
Real Estate

Real Estate Strategies for Small Business Owners as Rates Rise

For even small real estate purchases, you need a financing strategy
Mark Abell | 6 min read
5 Main Reasons Banks Turn Down Small-Business Owners for Loans
Small Business Lending

5 Main Reasons Banks Turn Down Small-Business Owners for Loans

It was never easy for smaller businesses to get loans when they needed them most and it has only gotten harder since the recession.
John Rampton | 6 min read
The 5 Cs of Qualifying for an SBA Business Loan
Raising Capital

The 5 Cs of Qualifying for an SBA Business Loan

Discover the five factors that banks analyze to determine whether to approve your small-business loan application.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
3 Commonly Overlooked Ways Business Owners Can Raise Funds
Small Business Financing

3 Commonly Overlooked Ways Business Owners Can Raise Funds

You could get just the injection of cash you need through grant support, business development companies or online lenders.
Chris Oberbeck | 4 min read
5 Surprising Reasons to Love the Small Business Administration
SBA

5 Surprising Reasons to Love the Small Business Administration

Did you know that the SBA doesn't actually loan money to small businesses?
Evan Singer | 5 min read
We're Bringing Unsexy Back to Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

We're Bringing Unsexy Back to Entrepreneurship

Sometimes, the Plain Jane journeyman approach is the best when building a business and a lifestyle.
Andrew Yang | 5 min read
4 Financing Tips for Female Entrepreneurs
Female Entrepreneurs

4 Financing Tips for Female Entrepreneurs

Hey, ladies: Women's Small Business Month is a great time to polish up the financial strategy.
Lisa Stevens | 4 min read
7 Loan Programs Offered by the SBA
Starting a Business

7 Loan Programs Offered by the SBA

If banks turn you down for a standard loan, check out these options from the federal government.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read