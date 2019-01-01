My Queue

SC Clients

Woo Loyal Customers for Life With 4 Winning Ways
Solutions Center

Woo Loyal Customers for Life With 4 Winning Ways

Convert engaged shoppers into lifelong ambassadors for your brand
Virginia Miracle | 5 min read
10 Tricks and Tips for Landing Your First Client

10 Tricks and Tips for Landing Your First Client

Launching your company is only the first step. Figuring out how to nab customers is the tricky part. Here are a few ways to get your first client on board.
Josh Steimle | 5 min read
Yelp Listings, Reviews to Be Featured in Yahoo Search Results

Yelp Listings, Reviews to Be Featured in Yahoo Search Results

With the partnership, Yahoo's data on local businesses is about to get a lot more detailed.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
How to Combat Your Fear of Rejection

How to Combat Your Fear of Rejection

Fear of rejection can get in the way of our lives and our business. Learn to how to manage your fear and make the most out of it.
Stephen Key | 4 min read
Breaking Up With a Client: What to Say

Breaking Up With a Client: What to Say

If you need to end a business relationship, our experts have suggestions to make those difficult conversations go a little easier.
Amy S. Choi | 5 min read

More From This Topic

5 Ways to Make Your Coupons Stand Out From the Pack
Marketing

5 Ways to Make Your Coupons Stand Out From the Pack

People still love coupons, but these days it's increasingly hard to stand out with your offer. Here are fives ways to get customers to take notice of your brand and start buying.
Matt Winn | 4 min read
When Is It Appropriate to Ask for a Favor?
Marketing

When Is It Appropriate to Ask for a Favor?

Building deep referral relationships is almost completely dependent upon the social capital you have built with someone.
Ivan Misner | 4 min read
5 Must-Know Public Speaking Tips for Introverts
Marketing

5 Must-Know Public Speaking Tips for Introverts

Your fear of public speaking can hold you back. Try these tips to make it less intimidating.
Lindsay LaVine | 4 min read
How to Save Any Presentation From a Technology Meltdown
Growth Strategies

How to Save Any Presentation From a Technology Meltdown

Don't let a technology glitch or mistake ruin your next presentation. Here are four ways to save any presentation from disaster.
Sharí Alexander | 4 min read