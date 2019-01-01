There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
SC Getting Started
Startup Basics
Successful businesses are built on ideas that anticipate needs, fill real gaps and can withstand the market.
When it comes to getting the word out about your business, startups need this one skill to get noticed.
Pitching to investors is part of the game. Yet, for many entrepreneurs getting up and presenting your idea can be downright petrifying. Here are a few tips on how to get through the presentation and seal the deal.
Novelty is often met with resistance. Here's how thought leaders like Steve Jobs were able to use rejection to fuel creative brilliance.
People most likely to suffer from speaking anxiety are those who care most about their careers. The reason is that overachievers are highly aware of the importance of presentation skills in climbing the corporate ladder and becoming successful.
More From This Topic
Starting a Business
Wix chief executive talks about life at a startup on the way to a big milestone.
Starting a Business
If you think you can just hire someone else to do the dirty work of writing your business plan, think again.
Starting a Business
Business ideas are buzzing all around you. It's just a matter of knowing where to look and how to uncover them. Here are five places to start.
Starting a Business
Operating as a lean startup has its advantages, but you still need a roadmap to success. That's where your business plan comes in.
Starting a Business
Shark Tank star and angel investor Barbara Corcoran on how she deals with her own inner critic.
Starting a Business
There will never be a "perfect" time to start your business, so why not start now?
Starting a Business
Why you should consider building an advisory team alongside your business plan -- and how to get started.
Starting a Business
What you can learn from the most successful entrepreneurs when faced with these common startup challenges.
Starting a Business
A quick guide to finding a legal professional that is the right fit for your business.
Starting a Business
Need help trying to figure out if that great idea you're passionate about could become a successful business? Here's how to evaluate a potential winner.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?