My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

SC Getting Started

What All Great Business Ideas Share
Startup Basics

What All Great Business Ideas Share

Successful businesses are built on ideas that anticipate needs, fill real gaps and can withstand the market.
Linda Lacina | 5 min read
The One Basic Skill Every Startup CEO Needs

The One Basic Skill Every Startup CEO Needs

When it comes to getting the word out about your business, startups need this one skill to get noticed.
Will Caldwell | 3 min read
The 9 P's to Prepare for Pitching Panic

The 9 P's to Prepare for Pitching Panic

Pitching to investors is part of the game. Yet, for many entrepreneurs getting up and presenting your idea can be downright petrifying. Here are a few tips on how to get through the presentation and seal the deal.
Adam Toren | 4 min read
How to Turn Negativity Into Creativity

How to Turn Negativity Into Creativity

Novelty is often met with resistance. Here's how thought leaders like Steve Jobs were able to use rejection to fuel creative brilliance.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
5 Steps to Conquering Public-Speaking Anxiety

5 Steps to Conquering Public-Speaking Anxiety

People most likely to suffer from speaking anxiety are those who care most about their careers. The reason is that overachievers are highly aware of the importance of presentation skills in climbing the corporate ladder and becoming successful.
Steve Tobak | 6 min read

More From This Topic

4 Lessons I Wish I Learned Before Going Public
Starting a Business

4 Lessons I Wish I Learned Before Going Public

Wix chief executive talks about life at a startup on the way to a big milestone.
Avishai Abrahami | 5 min read
The Worst Business Plan Mistake Entrepreneurs Make
Starting a Business

The Worst Business Plan Mistake Entrepreneurs Make

If you think you can just hire someone else to do the dirty work of writing your business plan, think again.
Tim Berry | 4 min read
5 Places Your Great Ideas Are Hiding And How to Set Them Free
Starting a Business

5 Places Your Great Ideas Are Hiding And How to Set Them Free

Business ideas are buzzing all around you. It's just a matter of knowing where to look and how to uncover them. Here are five places to start.
Stephen Key | 3 min read
3 Reasons Why You Need a Business Plan
Starting a Business

3 Reasons Why You Need a Business Plan

Operating as a lean startup has its advantages, but you still need a roadmap to success. That's where your business plan comes in.
Colleen DeBaise
The Biggest Business Challenge: Your Insecurity?
Starting a Business

The Biggest Business Challenge: Your Insecurity?

Shark Tank star and angel investor Barbara Corcoran on how she deals with her own inner critic.
Teri Evans
How to Stop Making Excuses and Run With Your Business Idea
Starting a Business

How to Stop Making Excuses and Run With Your Business Idea

There will never be a "perfect" time to start your business, so why not start now?
Grant Davis | 2 min read
How to Build an Advisory Board
Starting a Business

How to Build an Advisory Board

Why you should consider building an advisory team alongside your business plan -- and how to get started.
Katherine Duncan | 3 min read
Taking on Risk, Embracing Rejection and Other Startup Lessons From the Trenches
Starting a Business

Taking on Risk, Embracing Rejection and Other Startup Lessons From the Trenches

What you can learn from the most successful entrepreneurs when faced with these common startup challenges.
Teri Evans
10 Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Small-Business Attorney
Starting a Business

10 Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Small-Business Attorney

A quick guide to finding a legal professional that is the right fit for your business.
Jane Porter | 5 min read
10 Questions to Ask Yourself When Testing a Business Idea
Starting a Business

10 Questions to Ask Yourself When Testing a Business Idea

Need help trying to figure out if that great idea you're passionate about could become a successful business? Here's how to evaluate a potential winner.
Jane Porter | 5 min read