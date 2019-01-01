My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

SC Money Matters

How 3 Entrepreneurs Convinced an NBA Star to Invest
VC 100

How 3 Entrepreneurs Convinced an NBA Star to Invest

Appeal to interests and common ground.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
4 Ways to Be a Frugal CEO

4 Ways to Be a Frugal CEO

How to save on items that can quickly deplete a startup's bank account.
Jerry Jao | 4 min read
How to Build Great Credit for Your Fledgling Startup

How to Build Great Credit for Your Fledgling Startup

Young entrepreneurs have the challenge of raising funds on little to no credit history. Here's how to overcome this obstacle.
Odysseas Papadimitriou | 3 min read
What Your Banker Isn't Telling You

What Your Banker Isn't Telling You

Understanding how bankers work with small-business owners will help you make the most of your relationship.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
Your Secret Weapon in Sales? The Phone

Your Secret Weapon in Sales? The Phone

If you're only using email and Twitter to reach new clients, you could be getting lost in the crowd. One solution could be to pick up the phone.
Colleen DeBaise

More From This Topic

3 Steps to Close the Deal
Marketing

3 Steps to Close the Deal

You've had your meetings. You've submitted your proposals. No answer yet? Here's how to take control of the conversation and get the job done.
Colleen DeBaise
How to Talk Money With a Sales Prospect
Marketing

How to Talk Money With a Sales Prospect

It's always a challenge to bring up the subject of fees with a potential new customer. Marketing expert Ilise Benun has these tips.
Colleen DeBaise
How to Get Customers to Pay Up
Finance

How to Get Customers to Pay Up

Got a foot-dragging client who's late on sending a check? Follow these three tips to make sure your customers settle up on time.
Colleen DeBaise
How to Fix a Cash-Flow Emergency
Finance

How to Fix a Cash-Flow Emergency

Here are three quick tips to help keep your company afloat when you're waiting for money to come in.
Colleen DeBaise
Accounting 101 for a Growing Business
Finance

Accounting 101 for a Growing Business

Tax expert Mark Kohler offers tips on keeping track of your company's finances.
Colleen DeBaise
Can You Afford to Quit Your Day Job?
Starting a Business

Can You Afford to Quit Your Day Job?

How to determine if you can afford to work on your startup full-time.
Diana Ransom | 4 min read
Barbara Corcoran on How to Win Over the 'Crowd'
Finance

Barbara Corcoran on How to Win Over the 'Crowd'

The Corcoran Group founder answers an entrepreneur's question about what works on crowdfunding sites.
Colleen DeBaise
Barbara Corcoran on Two Things Investors Look For
Finance

Barbara Corcoran on Two Things Investors Look For

The Shark Tank investor describes exactly what she looks for when entrepreneurs pitch to her.
Colleen DeBaise