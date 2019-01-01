My Queue

SC Staffing

These 4 Personalities Make Up Your Startup 'Dream Team'

Learning the psychology of your hires can help you place them in their ideal roles.
Don Fornes | 4 min read
Overwhelmed by Applicants, a Restaurant Turns to a Niche Job Site

After a mediocre experience with Craiglist, a French-Californian restaurant posts an ad on PoachedJobs (a job site for food and beverage industries) and achieves stellar results.
John Patrick Pullen | 3 min read
3 Ways You Might Be Screwing Up Your LinkedIn Profile and How to Avoid Them

Skip these first-impression shattering no-no's and craft a kickass LinkedIn profile instead.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Hiring: Why the Most Skilled Candidate Isn't Always the Right Candidate

Smart hiring looks beyond skillsets to find someone who will work well with your team and your workflow. These 4 tips will help you look beyond the resume.
Mark Feffer | 4 min read
5 Hiring Practices to Keep You Out of Hot Water With the IRS

Distinguishing between independent contractors and employees properly means covering all your bases. Here are five important steps to take.
Barbara Weltman | 4 min read

