Noticias

Escalarán startups fintech para crecer su impacto

Startupbootcamp Scale FinTech eligió cinco emprendimientos como parte de su programa inaugural en Latinoamérica. Esta primera generación encuentra oportunidades de expansión en el mercado nacional y regional.
Entrepreneur en Español | 4 min read