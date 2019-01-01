My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Scanners

Microsoft Brings Document Scanner App to iPhones, Android
Apps

Microsoft Brings Document Scanner App to iPhones, Android

Get ready to use Office Lens on more devices.
Reuters | 1 min read
This Handheld Scanner Identifies Pills, Determines Calories and More

This Handheld Scanner Identifies Pills, Determines Calories and More

After making its debut on Kickstarter, the SCiO pocket-sized molecular scanner showed off some cool new features at CES.
Emily Price | 3 min read
MakerBot Unveils a Desktop 3-D Scanner for $1,400

MakerBot Unveils a Desktop 3-D Scanner for $1,400

The Brooklyn-based additive manufacturing company says that it is accepting pre-orders for its MakerBot Digitizer, which will begin shipping in October.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Tools to Make Mobile Gadgets More Versatile

Tools to Make Mobile Gadgets More Versatile

A roundup of accessories that can allow you to print, make presentations and digitize documents all from your business smartphone or tablet.
Ramon Ray | 5 min read
A New Tool for Taming Business-Card Clutter

A New Tool for Taming Business-Card Clutter

In a quest to rid his desk of a dusty business-card collection, our tech columnist tests a new scanner that comes with contact-management software.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read

More From This Topic

A New All-In-One Printer from Lexmark
Technology

A New All-In-One Printer from Lexmark

Lexmark boosts the style factor for all-in-one printers with its new Genesis.
Jonathan Blum | 2 min read