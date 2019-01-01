My Queue

Así es la 'invasión' de los scooters eléctricos
Micromovilidad

Así es la 'invasión' de los scooters eléctricos

Ante esta fiebre que está llegando a Latinoamérica, vale la pena preguntarse, ¿por qué importa esta nueva modalidad de transporte? ¿Qué la diferencia de otras opciones? ¿Qué podemos esperar a nivel regulatorio?
Foro Económico Mundial | 13 min read