Schools

Schools

5 College Degrees That Prepare You for Small-Business Success
Schools

5 College Degrees That Prepare You for Small-Business Success

Liberal arts degrees are a better foundation for entrepreneurship than many despairing graduates realize.
John Rampton | 4 min read
4 Things People Who Didn't Go to College Are Tired of Hearing

4 Things People Who Didn't Go to College Are Tired of Hearing

College is not longer an integral part of the 'American Dream' -- especially when it comes to entrepreneurship.
Skillcrush | 6 min read
(Podcast) Why This Chef Quit His Job at a Top Restaurant to Work in School Cafeterias

(Podcast) Why This Chef Quit His Job at a Top Restaurant to Work in School Cafeterias

Dan Giusti discusses why he left what he calls his 'dream job' of executive chef at Copenhagen's Noma to start Brigaid, a business which places chefs in public school cafeterias.
Stephen J. Bronner
Construction Is Booming Now but Without New Workers and Tech Its Future Is Uncertain

Construction Is Booming Now but Without New Workers and Tech Its Future Is Uncertain

The industry must draw its next generation of workers, female and male, from the ranks of tech and STEM students.
Anthony Consigli | 7 min read
Tesla Is Cooling Down Classrooms in Hawaii

Tesla Is Cooling Down Classrooms in Hawaii

Temperatures in Hawaii get too high for kids to concentrate in class, so Tesla stepped in to give them AC using Powerwalls and solar panels.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read

Infographics

The Case Against Grad School (Infographic)
Infographics

The Case Against Grad School (Infographic)

Thinking about going back to school? Read this first.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Schools

7 of the World's Weirdest Schools, From a Gelato University to a Cannabis College
Schools

7 of the World's Weirdest Schools, From a Gelato University to a Cannabis College

There just may be a school out there for whatever you're passionate about.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
Apple

Apple Back-to-School Deals Include Free Beats Gear
Apple

Apple Back-to-School Deals Include Free Beats Gear

Now through Sept. 25, students can get a free set of Beats headphones when they buy an eligible Apple Mac or iPad.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
College

What You Need to Know Before Choosing a College Major
College

What You Need to Know Before Choosing a College Major

Not sure what to major in? Here are some insights.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Education

5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Don't Thrive in School
Education

5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Don't Thrive in School

Why some entrepreneurs are better off skipping the formal education route.
Matthew Toren | 5 min read
Schools

Where Most Employees at Facebook, Google, Apple and Other Top Tech Companies Went to School
Schools

Where Most Employees at Facebook, Google, Apple and Other Top Tech Companies Went to School

From Stanford to Carnegie Mellon, if you dream of working in tech, going to one of these schools could increase your chances.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Apple

MacBook Pro Touch Bar Banned From Multiple State Bar Exams
Apple

MacBook Pro Touch Bar Banned From Multiple State Bar Exams

Prospective lawyers across the country are being asked to leave their new machines at home.
Andrew Dalton | 2 min read
Facebook

Facebook Partners With Top Universities to Speed Up Tech Research
Facebook

Facebook Partners With Top Universities to Speed Up Tech Research

The agreement between Facebook's Building 8 and the universities comes as the social media company seeks to find new revenue streams in virtual reality and artificial intelligence.
Reuters | 2 min read
Coding

Google's Project Bloks Aims to Teach Kids to Code
Coding

Google's Project Bloks Aims to Teach Kids to Code

Google isn't the only one turning its focus toward computer science education. The White House earlier this year proposed billions for CS training in grades K-12.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
Computers

Chromebooks Sales Just Beat Macs for the First Time Ever
Computers

Chromebooks Sales Just Beat Macs for the First Time Ever

And Google can thank the strong K-12 education market.
Andrew Dalton | 2 min read
Schools

Can entrepreneurship be learned? Wether you are considering going to school to help build your skills to start your own business or you are considering starting an education-related business of your own, you'll find the tips and advice you need right here. 