Scotland

In the Lick of Time: Scientists Create Cool New Ice Cream That Resists Melting
In the Lick of Time: Scientists Create Cool New Ice Cream That Resists Melting

We all scream for ice cream that doesn't drearily drip down the cone. All hail the brilliant biophysics brains who finally solved this sweet problem.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The Best Whiskey in the World No Longer Hails From Scotland

The Best Whiskey in the World No Longer Hails From Scotland

In fact, not a single Scotch whiskey even managed to crack the top five on a much-revered annual compilation.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read