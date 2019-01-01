My Queue

Scott Case

Startup America's Scott Case on the Trends of SXSW 2012
Technology

Serial entrepreneur and Startup America CEO Scott Case gives his take on the trends coming out of this year's South By Southwest Interactive festival in Austin, Texas.
Colleen DeBaise
Catching Up With the Startup America Partnership

Startup America CEO Scott Case offers an update on the public/private initiative to support entrepreneurship.
What's the Best Way to Beat Startup Stress?

Startup America Partnership Chief Executive Scott Case says to relieve the pressure of running a business, it's often best to give yourself some 'white space' to decompress.
What Would Get You to Startup, America?

Before Priceline's Scott Case, takes on the White House's new business-assistance program, he asks businesses where it hurts.
Carol Tice