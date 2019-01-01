My Queue

scrum

3 Compelling Reasons to Adopt Agile Marketing
Agile Marketing

3 Compelling Reasons to Adopt Agile Marketing

Is "agile marketing" on your to-do list for the coming year? If not, it's time to get up to speed.
Leyl Black | 5 min read
Why Getting Your Product to Market Fast Is Not Always a Brilliant Move

Why Getting Your Product to Market Fast Is Not Always a Brilliant Move

Entrepreneurs can derive great insight and benefit from Scrum and Lean Startup but neither should be accepted as infallible doctrine.
Jurgen Appelo | 5 min read