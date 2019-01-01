There are no Videos in your queue.
Sean Rad
Branding
'When we found out what Shannon was going through, we wanted to help and turn the experience into a positive one,' co-founder and CEO Sean Rad tells Entrepreneur.
Candid tips from the controversial head of the hot dating app that 26 million people mutually swipe right on every day.
Sean Rad is a skilled entrepreneur and visionary, but he has proven too often he isn't right for a larger, high-profile role.
The off-color comments come just days before the Match Group, Tinder's parent company, plans to raise a reported $466 million in its IPO.
Meet the man who turned online dating into a game of swipes.
More From This Topic
Tinder
CEO Christopher Payne was not deemed a good 'fit' for the popular dating app.
Tinder
The president of the popular dating app hinted at the company's future.
Tinder
Investor IAC will keep Rad on until it finds an 'Eric Schmidt-like' replacement.
Technology
Swipe right for mega money. Or not. Tinder almost just hit the hottie jackpot. Or so everyone thought, until...
