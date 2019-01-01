There are no Videos in your queue.
Search Engine Marketing
Is one option better than the other?
New research shows the importance of paid search for brick-and-mortar businesses.
Snag Google's coveted featured-snipped spot, and you could increase your click-through rate by more than 180 percent.
If you want to be found ahead of your competitors, you've got some marketing homework to do.
More From This Topic
SEO
Why it's critical to keep your technical SEO in check when making user experience improvements.
Search Engine Marketing
Brick-and-mortar-only businesses get 2.7 times as many views on maps, apps, search engines, GPS and social than on their own websites.
SEO
A consistent SEO effort for 18 months should get you to where you need to be.
Digital Marketing
Ignoring conventional wisdom could be just the shakeup businesses need to position companies online and increase their sales.
SEO
With more than 200 ranking factors, tackling Google calls for a game plan.
Link Building
For instance: The easier you can make the bots' job, the better they like you.
Mobile Marketing
You'll have to play by new rules to target voice search, lightning-fast page speeds and mobile-friendly content.
SEO
What to look for from your digital marketing agency when creating a SEO growth plan.
SEO
SEO is important and you're smart enough to know what you don't know.
Google AdWords
Bidding on the best keywords is only half the battle. 'Negative' keywords are just as important.
