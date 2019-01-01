My Queue

Search Engines

How to Create a User-Intent SEO Strategy
SEO

Are you ranking for informational, navigational or transactional content?
Syed Balkhi | 6 min read
Here's How to Turn Off Google's Saved Searches and Personalized Results

Google saves user data to better determine search context, and factors including recent search history can tweak results.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
How to Find Almost Anything With Google (Infographic)

These quick tips will help you navigate the search engine and sort through results.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Zero Is the New No. 1 (At Least for Google Ranking)

Snag Google's coveted featured-snipped spot, and you could increase your click-through rate by more than 180 percent.
John Lincoln | 5 min read
5 Common SEO Schemes That Will Burn You

The more you can avoid these destructive practices, the better poised you'll be for clear, long-term gains.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read

Why Smart Social-Media Marketing Is Brilliant SEO Strategy
Social Media Marketing

Combining social-media best practices of a campaign with your content marketing strategy will yield powerful results for your business.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
7 Ways to Make Search Results For Your Brand Name Exactly How You Want Them
SEO

You want searchers to find your brand specifically, not just the products or services you offer.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
SEO Is Now 'Search Experience Optimization'
SEO

You need to change the way you think about digital marketing.
Mike Templeman | 10 min read
7 Simple Changes to Make Your Website More Visible in Search Engines
SEO

Does the very notion of SEO make you weak at the knees. Take a deep breath and start learning what to do, here.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
Search Engine Marketing: The Alchemy of Our Age
Online Marketing

Search engine marketing turns data into gold for you and your company.
Mitch Rothschild | 5 min read
Google Reportedly Paid Apple $1 Billion to Keep Its Search Bar on iPhone
Search Engines

The report came from court transcripts related to a copyright lawsuit filed by Oracle Corp.
Reuters | 2 min read
Why Local SEO Is About to Become Even More Important
SEO

A number of factors, including the rise of wearables and increased competition, places a greater focus on location.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
Why Google Might Be Getting Into the Teddy Bear Business
Google

Imagine a Google-made stuffed robot listening, watching, sensing your every move.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Taking Aim at Google, Facebook Builds a Mobile Search Engine
Search

Users will be able to search for links to share natively on Facebook as opposed to rummaging elsewhere on the web.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
EU to Investigate Transparency of Google, Microsoft and Yahoo
Search Engines

The investigation is expected to take place next year, but a strategy document has already been drafted.
Reuters | 3 min read

Search engines are web-based tools that allow users to locate information on the Internet. Today, entrepreneurs, businesses and companies utilize search engines for increased market visibility and consumer engagement through paid and organic advertising. The big names in search engines are GoogleYahoo! and AOL