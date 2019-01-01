My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sears

The Lessons We Can All Learn From Sears's Branding Blunders
Sears

The Lessons We Can All Learn From Sears's Branding Blunders

Somehow, the tagline "Life. Well spent" just didn't cut it. Here's why.
Jacqueline Ball | 6 min read
13 Surprising Facts About Sears, Which Just Declared Bankruptcy

13 Surprising Facts About Sears, Which Just Declared Bankruptcy

The troubled retailer first got its start in 1886.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Sears Closes Shop and Superhumans Are On the Way. 3 Things to Know Today.

Sears Closes Shop and Superhumans Are On the Way. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Snap Launches 12 Original Shows. 3 Things to Know Today.

Snap Launches 12 Original Shows. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
How Small-Business Owners Can Avoid Sears's Fatal Mistake

How Small-Business Owners Can Avoid Sears's Fatal Mistake

Sears had the chance to beat Amazon at its own game. Instead, it closed stores and retrenched.
Ben Judah | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Sears Eyes Quick Rollout of Small Stores if Test Is Successful
Sears

Sears Eyes Quick Rollout of Small Stores if Test Is Successful

The move comes as Sears tries to bounce back from a five-year stretch during which it lost more than $8 billion as it closed hundreds of stores and sales dropped sharply.
Reuters | 3 min read
Sears Closes 78 More Stores
Sears

Sears Closes 78 More Stores

The company, which had 1,672 stores as of the end of January, said it would close 10 Sears department stores and 68 Kmart discount stores, with nearly all of the closings occurring in late July.
Reuters | 1 min read
The Marketing, Merchandising and Mainstreaming of 'Fifty Shades of Grey'
Fifty Shades of Grey

The Marketing, Merchandising and Mainstreaming of 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

How businesses and big box stores are planning to cash in.
Daniel Bukszpan | 5 min read
5 Trends That Will Shape Retail in 2015
Predictions 2015

5 Trends That Will Shape Retail in 2015

Retailers in 2014 worked harder than ever to fuse their physical and online stores. Here's what's in store for 2015.
Krystina Gustafson | 6 min read
7 Innovators That Changed Retail Forever
Retail Businesses

7 Innovators That Changed Retail Forever

These visionaries led their companies against the grain and redefined consumer culture as we know it.
David Rekuc | 6 min read
Sears Said to Close Stores, Lay Off About 5,500 Employees
Layoffs

Sears Said to Close Stores, Lay Off About 5,500 Employees

The struggling retailer could close more than 100 stores before the end of the year, a news report says.
Reuters | 1 min read