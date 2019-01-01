There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Sears
Sears
Somehow, the tagline "Life. Well spent" just didn't cut it. Here's why.
The troubled retailer first got its start in 1886.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Sears had the chance to beat Amazon at its own game. Instead, it closed stores and retrenched.
More From This Topic
Sears
The move comes as Sears tries to bounce back from a five-year stretch during which it lost more than $8 billion as it closed hundreds of stores and sales dropped sharply.
Sears
The company, which had 1,672 stores as of the end of January, said it would close 10 Sears department stores and 68 Kmart discount stores, with nearly all of the closings occurring in late July.
Predictions 2015
Retailers in 2014 worked harder than ever to fuse their physical and online stores. Here's what's in store for 2015.
Retail Businesses
These visionaries led their companies against the grain and redefined consumer culture as we know it.
Layoffs
The struggling retailer could close more than 100 stores before the end of the year, a news report says.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?