Sebastián Tonda

Consejos de un creativo sobre cómo tener ideas de negocio geniales
Creatividad empresarial

Sebastián Tonda es un emprendedor del mundo de las ideas: la publicidad. En su experiencia, como fundador de la agencia Flock, ha acumulado cientos de ideas geniales que han impulsado negocios. Sigue sus consejos.
Yanin Alfaro | 4 min read