SEBI

SEBI Relaxes Startup Listing Norms
SEBI Relaxes Startup Listing Norms

SEBI proposes some reforms in the existing norms to ease the listing of start-ups in India and make the process more attractive
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Samsung Echoes Into The Smart Speaker Market & Govt to Make $2 Billion of Walmart-Flipkart Deal: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Sanchita Dash | 1 min read
BSE All Set to Allow Tech Startup Listing Under its SME Segment

BSE Startup Platform will be live from July 9
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
SEBI Wants Startups to List in India & Reliance Relies on AI Again: 4 Things to Know Today.

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
How the Government can Promote Entrepreneurship with Union Budget 2018-19

With the Union Budget 2018-19 due tomorrow, all the entrepreneurial eyes would be glued to the television expecting amendments and new initiatives from the government
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read

FDI

How FDI Regulation will Change the Game for Indian Startups

An Ernst & Young's technology report this year ranks India as the third most preferred investment place for technology investments globally
Sandeep Soni | 5 min read
Startups

2016: An Avant-garde Year for Startups

The Startup Action Plan not only aspires to build an inspiring environment for young entrepreneurs but also attempts to widen access to finances and create a support system for them.
Purvi Kapadia & Zil Shah | 7 min read
Money

'Larger Purpose of Amendments Was to Liberalize Angel Funds Instead of Narrowing Them Down'

The said provision was inserted to be in-line with the Companies Act, 1956 wherein, over 50 investors in a company would make it deemed public.
Sandeep Soni | 3 min read
demonetization

Cashing In: Demonetisation, And The Shifting Paradigms in The Investment Industry

After a period of hyper-growth and big ticket funding sprees, investments into Indian start-ups have recently shown signs of achieving normalisation.
Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma | 4 min read