SEBI
News and Trends
SEBI proposes some reforms in the existing norms to ease the listing of start-ups in India and make the process more attractive
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
BSE Startup Platform will be live from July 9
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
With the Union Budget 2018-19 due tomorrow, all the entrepreneurial eyes would be glued to the television expecting amendments and new initiatives from the government
FDI
An Ernst & Young's technology report this year ranks India as the third most preferred investment place for technology investments globally
Startups
The Startup Action Plan not only aspires to build an inspiring environment for young entrepreneurs but also attempts to widen access to finances and create a support system for them.
Money
The said provision was inserted to be in-line with the Companies Act, 1956 wherein, over 50 investors in a company would make it deemed public.
demonetization
After a period of hyper-growth and big ticket funding sprees, investments into Indian start-ups have recently shown signs of achieving normalisation.
