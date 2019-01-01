My Queue

Second Acts

An Ex-NBA Player Offers 3 Tips for Entrepreneurs Preparing for Their Second Act
Second Acts

An Ex-NBA Player Offers 3 Tips for Entrepreneurs Preparing for Their Second Act

'Ball don't lie.' This former Cleveland Cavalier is going to tell you how a well-known basketball term applies to your life.
Dahntay Jones | 5 min read
Taking On An Existing Business? Take This Advice To Heart.

Taking On An Existing Business? Take This Advice To Heart.

Don't prove too much, too soon.
Andrew Parks | 4 min read
These Entrepreneurs Succeeded -- But Only After Failing Once Before

These Entrepreneurs Succeeded -- But Only After Failing Once Before

For a second act success, credit lessons learned at early go-arounds.
Michelle Goodman | 11 min read
How These Franchises are Getting a Second Chance

How These Franchises are Getting a Second Chance

Customers loved these franchises once before. New owners are betting they will again.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
Redbox Close to Launching Its Second Attempt at a Streaming Service

Redbox Close to Launching Its Second Attempt at a Streaming Service

Redbox Digital will offer streams for purchase or rent, as opposed to Netflix's unlimited model.
David Murphy | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Bedding With a Masculine Bent? This Founder Wants to Reinvent a Category for Men -- Again.
Second Acts

Bedding With a Masculine Bent? This Founder Wants to Reinvent a Category for Men -- Again.

The Tie Bar founder Greg Shugar is hoping to strike lightning twice with his latest upstart, Thread Experiment.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
How a Retired FedEx Exec Built a Mini Sandwich Empire
Franchises

How a Retired FedEx Exec Built a Mini Sandwich Empire

Edith Kelly-Green was ready to settle into a retirement when her family convinced her to open a Lenny's Sub Shop franchise.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
A Jointly Owned Franchise Gives Two Pilots a Second Chance
Franchises

A Jointly Owned Franchise Gives Two Pilots a Second Chance

After John Grassia and David Smith lost their jobs as pilots, they bought an Express Oil Change franchise to supplement their incomes.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
7 Second-Act Entrepreneurs
Starting a Business

7 Second-Act Entrepreneurs

These well-known Americans overcame bad times in midlife to reach business fame and fortune.
Michelle V. Rafter
How a Surf Vacation Led to a New Niche in Women's Swimwear
Starting a Business

How a Surf Vacation Led to a New Niche in Women's Swimwear

An investment-banker-turned-entrepreneur finds success in a line of bikinis designed to stay on, no matter how rough the surf.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read
Will Allen's 'Good Food Revolution'
Entrepreneurs

Will Allen's 'Good Food Revolution'

His new autobiography chronicles Allen's unexpected journey from professional basketball player to urban farming pioneer.
Jeanette Hurt | 6 min read
Art Entrepreneur Wins $100,000 Pittsburgh Prize
Entrepreneurs

Art Entrepreneur Wins $100,000 Pittsburgh Prize

Artist Tess Lojacono talks about winning the "Experienced Dreamers" contest designed to lure middle-aged entrepreneurs to Pittsburgh.
Patrick J. Kiger | 5 min read
Reinvention 101: 5 Lessons From Robert Downey, Jr.
Entrepreneurs

Reinvention 101: 5 Lessons From Robert Downey, Jr.

The 'Avengers' star is a great case study for anyone launching a new venture or attempting a midlife comeback.
Patrick J. Kiger | 6 min read
How I Did It: From Defense Contractor to B&B Owner
Starting a Business

How I Did It: From Defense Contractor to B&B Owner

Here's how a stressed-out executive became an innkeeper -- and why she's glad she made the change.
Elizabeth Pope | 5 min read
From Tech Maven to Jane Austen Geek
Entrepreneurs

From Tech Maven to Jane Austen Geek

Sandy Lerner, co-founder of Cisco Systems, spent more than 20 years working on a sequel to 'Pride and Prejudice.'
Jane Ganahl | 6 min read