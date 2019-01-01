My Queue

Second Generation

How This Next Generation Entrepreneur Rebranded His Family's NBFC Business
Family Businesses

Paislo Digital was formerly known S. E. Investments Limited
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Making Luxury Fashion Approachable

Since 2005, Aza Fashions has been promoting Indian fashion and designers with its one-stop-shop strategy
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
This Second-Generation Entrepreneur Knows How to Work & Play all at Once

Being at the helm at Intex, Keshav Bansal is also the owner of the Gujarat Lions - team in the Indian Premier League
Aashika Jain | 3 min read