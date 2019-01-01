My Queue

Security Token Offering

STO: La alternativa digital para fondear tu emprendimiento
Financiamiento

STO: La alternativa digital para fondear tu emprendimiento

El Secturity Token Offering bien podría ser el Netflix de la industria de fondeo o levantamiento de capital del futuro.
Diego De la Campa | 5 min read