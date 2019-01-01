There are no Videos in your queue.
Securities and Exchange Commission
Tesla
The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Motors Inc. waited too long to disclose a fatal crash in May that called into question the safety of a system in the car that takes control of steering and braking.
Questions about Alibaba's growth rate and its relations with affiliated companies have dogged the firm for years.
Monday's filing indicated that Lending Club had repurchased an additional $3.8 million in loans during the first quarter that did not meet investor criteria.
Three senior managers have also resigned or were fired in connection with the internal probe, the company said.
The FDA, two state departments of health and The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have also opened probes against the company.
