Securities and Exchange Commission

Tesla

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Motors Inc. waited too long to disclose a fatal crash in May that called into question the safety of a system in the car that takes control of steering and braking.
Reuters | 4 min read
Jack Ma: Lawsuits and Probes Help Alibaba To Be Better Understood

Questions about Alibaba's growth rate and its relations with affiliated companies have dogged the firm for years.
Reuters | 3 min read
Lending Club Under Probe by U.S. Justice Dept, Receives Subpoena

Monday's filing indicated that Lending Club had repurchased an additional $3.8 million in loans during the first quarter that did not meet investor criteria.
Reuters | 3 min read
Lending Club's CEO Resigns After Internal Probe, Shares Plummet

Three senior managers have also resigned or were fired in connection with the internal probe, the company said.
Reuters | 3 min read
Blood-Testing Firm Theranos Under Investigation by Federal Prosecutors, SEC

The FDA, two state departments of health and The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have also opened probes against the company.
Reuters | 2 min read

More From This Topic

The SEC Is Itching to Stretch Its Reach Into Venture Deals
Regulations

Unicorns are a problem for the SEC, and that's a big headache for Silicon Valley and the startup world.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
4 Things You Need to Know if You Hope to Raise $50 Million With a Regulation A+ Mini-IPO
Equity Crowdfunding

Not surprisingly, few small businesses were ready for the requirement of the new law. Many are still trying to get these records in order and audits completed.
Kendall Almerico | 4 min read
Why the Recently Passed Law Allowing Mini IPOs May Not Benefit Your Business
Funding

The potential to raise $50 million from the 'crowd' is huge, but the costs in cash and time are high.
Kendall Almerico | 5 min read
Apple's Tim Cook Made a Rookie Mistake and Might Face SEC Sanctions
Regulations

The CEO of Apple, which is notoriously tight-lipped, selectively released information about his company's performance. That's not good.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
Crowdfunding Is More Like 'Crowd-Frauding'
Crowdfunding

As crowdfunding becomes more popular, there is a risk that most people will lose money in the rush.
Vin Gupta | 3 min read
SEC Delays Equity Crowdfunding Piece of JOBS Act for Another Year
Equity Crowdfunding

Provision would allow entrepreneurs and small businesses to raise funds from the general public.
Kendall Almerico | 3 min read
Will Equity Crowdfunding Laws Be the Death of Kickstarter?
Finance

The JOBS Act and the proposed SEC rules really has nothing to do with the popular funding site. So what exactly is it?
Kendall Almerico | 3 min read