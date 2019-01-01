My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Seed Funding

Why Your Startup Should Skip the Seed Round
Fundraising

Why Your Startup Should Skip the Seed Round

Don't tell your frugal grandpa, but these days, you can't do much with the typical $2 million seed round.
Matt Holleran | 5 min read
Seed Stage Founders Aren't Getting Enough Guidance From Their Investors

Seed Stage Founders Aren't Getting Enough Guidance From Their Investors

A lack of help from investors in the early stages keeps entrepreneurs from reaching their full potential.
John Vrionis and Jyoti Bansal | 4 min read
Is Seed Funding the Right Answer for Your Startup?

Is Seed Funding the Right Answer for Your Startup?

Investment isn't for everyone, and understanding the impact it may have on your business is something few entrepreneurs consider beforehand.
Gavin Christensen | 6 min read
3 Ways a Midwest Mindset Can Build a Better Business

3 Ways a Midwest Mindset Can Build a Better Business

Take a cue from Midwestern founders who favor sweat equity over funding rounds.
Jeffrey D. Epstein | 5 min read
Do the Job, Don't Ask for the Job: 10 Ways to Grab Success, According to This VC

Do the Job, Don't Ask for the Job: 10 Ways to Grab Success, According to This VC

Ramtin Naimi, Founder and General Partner of Abstract Ventures, share his tips for thinking and winning big.
Jeff Beacher | 8 min read

More From This Topic

6 Lessons Learned From Raising $2 Million
Startup Funding

6 Lessons Learned From Raising $2 Million

Fundraising is a full time job, and so is running your company. It's a lot to figure out.
Steve Eakin | 6 min read
Weathering the Market Selloff
Growth Strategies

Weathering the Market Selloff

These few suggestions will help weather the leanest of times.
Murray Indick and Lara Alice Pender | 6 min read
10 Essentials for a Persuasive Seed-Round Investor Deck
Pitching Investors

10 Essentials for a Persuasive Seed-Round Investor Deck

No deck is perfect but the good ones all succinctly tell investors what they need to know to make a decision.
Alex Iskold | 3 min read
What the Founders of Job Platform WayUp Learned About Venture Funding
Funding Secrets

What the Founders of Job Platform WayUp Learned About Venture Funding

Having just raised $7.8 million in a Series A round, founder Liz Wessel shares what she learned from the experience.
Alex Iskold | 7 min read
Hometown Glory: Get Startup Grants and Seed Investments From Your City
Startup Financing

Hometown Glory: Get Startup Grants and Seed Investments From Your City

Think globally, but get your financial start locally.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
BentoBox, a Startup That Helps Restaurants Build Better Websites, Raises $1.2 Million
Fundraising

BentoBox, a Startup That Helps Restaurants Build Better Websites, Raises $1.2 Million

Clients include Danny Meyer's Hospitality Group, as well as New York City hotspots The Spotted Pig and The Breslin.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
SCUBA Diving and Seed Money are More Connected Than You Think
Seed Funding

SCUBA Diving and Seed Money are More Connected Than You Think

An expert explains the pitfalls that come after securing funding.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
5 Essentials for Maximizing Results From Seed Capital
Seed Funding

5 Essentials for Maximizing Results From Seed Capital

The founder's primary job is stretching those first funds to afford a team, a prototype and a marketing plan.
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read
How I Met 75 Investors and Raised $650,000
Startup Funding

How I Met 75 Investors and Raised $650,000

Eight tips on what helped make me a successful fundraiser three years ago and has continued to help me ever since.
Aihui Ong | 4 min read
Watch Out for These 9 Seed Funding Gotchas
Fundraising

Watch Out for These 9 Seed Funding Gotchas

Don't rush into fundraising too early or without a plan.
Alex Iskold | 7 min read