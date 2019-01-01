My Queue

Want Your Seed-Stage Startup to Be Fundable? Check These 4 Boxes.
To help your startup succeed, you'll probably need outside funds. Use this checklist to make your concept fund-able.
Zach Ferres | 7 min read
Hometown Glory: Get Startup Grants and Seed Investments From Your City

Think globally, but get your financial start locally.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
SCUBA Diving and Seed Money are More Connected Than You Think

An expert explains the pitfalls that come after securing funding.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
Accelerator-Ready? 3 Pointers for Potential Candidates

Entrepreneurs considering a startup program should do some legwork.
Jeff Pruitt | 5 min read
Calling All Dreamers: Disney Is Launching a Startup Accelerator Program

The Magic Kingdom has announced a startup accelerator program that will provide 10 budding tech companies with $120,000 and invaluable mentoring.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk Launches Seed Fund for Startups
The new investment group will be called Vayner/RSE.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
From Renting Bedrooms on Airbnb to $1.5 Million in Venture Capital: Lessons in Resourceful Startup Funding
Tracy DiNunzio, the founder of online fashion marketplace Tradesy, shares her best advice for accessing startup funding when you are a statistical outlier.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Why VCs Should Think Like Entrepreneurs
The world needs a more VCs who think like entrepreneurs -- ready to invest in the next great big idea.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
Five Tips for Asking Friends and Family for Funding
Sure, securing seed money for your startup is important, but so is preserving the relationships of those closest to you. Here's how to do both.
Eileen P. Gunn | 5 min read
A Champion of Entrepreneurs Shares Her Financing Strategy
To expand its community and grow at a more patient pace, Daily Grommet decides to steer clear of VC firms--for now
Gwen Moran | 3 min read