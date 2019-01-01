My Queue

Seguridad social

¡Por fin! Las trabajadoras domésticas tendrán acceso a seguridad social
Noticias

La Suprema Corte de Justicia de la Nación resolvió que las mujeres dedicadas al trabajo doméstico sean inscritas por sus patrones de forma obligatoria al IMSS.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read