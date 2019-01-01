My Queue

Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld Grilled Mark Zuckerberg About His Morning Habits and Secretly Broken Arm
Mark Zuckerberg

Jerry Seinfeld Grilled Mark Zuckerberg About His Morning Habits and Secretly Broken Arm

The amusing clip comes as part of Facebook's huge push to get more Live Video on its platform.
Jillian D'Onofrio | 2 min read
Here's Why Jerry Seinfeld Likens YouTube to a 'Giant Garbage Can'

Here's Why Jerry Seinfeld Likens YouTube to a 'Giant Garbage Can'

'I think show business is for talent, that's who should be in it,' the comedian said. 'And I like being at the top of the pyramid.'
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The 'George Costanza Defense' to Stealing Trade Secrets

The 'George Costanza Defense' to Stealing Trade Secrets

When an employee is caught red-handed taking proprietary secrets, some feign ignorance to noncompete agreements. Here's how to handle it.
Eric Ostroff | 3 min read
Turn Passion Into Profits? Oprah, Seinfeld and Branson Certainly Did.

Turn Passion Into Profits? Oprah, Seinfeld and Branson Certainly Did.

Do you love your work as much as these titans? Here are some big lessons from their careers.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
9 Wildly Successful Brands Born From TV Fame

9 Wildly Successful Brands Born From TV Fame

From the Soup Nazi to Magnolia Bakery several brands launched or grew after being featured on hit TV shows. Here's a look at nine.
Stephanie Vozza