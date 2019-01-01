My Queue

Selección

10 tips para ser productivo en el Mundial de Rusia 2018
Mundial Rusia 2018

10 tips para ser productivo en el Mundial de Rusia 2018

Hoy arranca esta justa deportiva. Prepara tu negocio para disfrutarla con tu equipo.
Belén Gómez Pereira | 4 min read
5 formas de evitar la rotación de personal

5 formas de evitar la rotación de personal

¿Tienes una empresa que cambia constantemente de empleados? Te decimos qué debes analizar para conocer las causas.
Guadalupe de San Juan R | 4 min read
Simple Candidate: Un filtro para las empresas

Simple Candidate: Un filtro para las empresas

Esta herramienta tiene por objetivo acortar el proceso de selección de candidatos por medio de un test de personalidad.
Ana Blanes Cárdenas | 5 min read