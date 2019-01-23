My Queue

Why the Founder of Salon Republic Believes Business Owners Need Self-Awareness to Be Successful
Why the Founder of Salon Republic Believes Business Owners Need Self-Awareness to Be Successful

The founder of Salon Republic, Eric Taylor, sits down with Jessica Abo to share what he's learned and his advice for aspiring business owners.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
Why Building Confidence Goes Hand-in-Hand With Building Wealth

Why Building Confidence Goes Hand-in-Hand With Building Wealth

If you believe in your choices and actions, your route to success will be smoother.
Peter Voogd | 2 min read
To Be Your Most Productive Self, You Need to Set the Right Goals

To Be Your Most Productive Self, You Need to Set the Right Goals

Understanding how and when you work your best allows you to tap into a higher gear.
Isa Watson | 5 min read
3 Leadership Lessons I Learned Training Horses

3 Leadership Lessons I Learned Training Horses

Leading a group of horses isn't all that different than leading a group of people.
Robin Aldrich | 11 min read
3 Traits Vital to Success

3 Traits Vital to Success

The foundation of success is what you do every day.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How to Be a Confident Badass at Work (and Silence That Little Voice in Your Head)

How to Be a Confident Badass at Work (and Silence That Little Voice in Your Head)

You're more than enough, you're great at your job and you can do anything you set your mind to. Here's how to start believing it.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
Self-Awareness

To Be an Effective Leader, Sometimes You Need to Give Yourself a Time Out
Self-Awareness

To Be an Effective Leader, Sometimes You Need to Give Yourself a Time Out

Nine questions for building self-awareness.
John Stoker | 8 min read
Leadership

How Humility Keeps Your Ego From Hijacking Your Leadership and Team Success
Leadership

How Humility Keeps Your Ego From Hijacking Your Leadership and Team Success

Embrace your vulnerability by being humble and accountable.
Angela Kambouris | 5 min read
Self Improvement

Top 5 Tips to Succeed at a Self-Taught Career Path
Self Improvement

Top 5 Tips to Succeed at a Self-Taught Career Path

Dream careers start with excitement about your craft and taking on challenges with gusto
Amber Aultman | 5 min read
Self Improvement

When My Company Had High Turnover of New Employees, I Realized the Problem Was Me
Self Improvement

When My Company Had High Turnover of New Employees, I Realized the Problem Was Me

Start your self-reflection process by asking yourself three questions.
Karim Abouelnaga | 6 min read
Coaching

Coaching and Parenting Have Similar Goals But It's a Big Mistake to Do Them the Same Way
Coaching

Coaching and Parenting Have Similar Goals But It's a Big Mistake to Do Them the Same Way

Good parents want their kids to grow up confident and empowered with a positive outlook. Managers want their employees to grow the same way, but they won't if you treat them like children.
Jason Forrest | 5 min read
Personal Improvement

Are You Self-Aware? 5 Key Traits You Need to Have to Be a Great Entrepreneur.
Personal Improvement

Are You Self-Aware? 5 Key Traits You Need to Have to Be a Great Entrepreneur.

Ask how you can improve yourself on a daily basis.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
Confidence

9 Lies We Entrepreneurs Need to Stop Telling Ourselves
Confidence

9 Lies We Entrepreneurs Need to Stop Telling Ourselves

The first one is "I'm not smart enough." But that's totally not true, right?
Kimanzi Constable | 6 min read
Self-Awareness

5 Ways You Sabotage Your Own Happiness
Self-Awareness

5 Ways You Sabotage Your Own Happiness

When comes to your happiness, you're the boss.
John Rampton | 8 min read
Self-Awareness

To Live the Life of Your Dreams, Learn to Value Your Worth
Self-Awareness

To Live the Life of Your Dreams, Learn to Value Your Worth

So the sooner you learn to value your worth, the sooner you'll create the life of your dreams.
Lewis Howes | 1 min read