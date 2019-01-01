My Queue

self-confidence

Young Entrepreneur

7 Ways Younger Entrepreneurs Can Be Taken More Seriously

The new and unproven businessperson must develop credibility with investors and employees, suppliers and customers.
Brennan Agranoff | 5 min read
Confidence Is the Willingness to Try

Mel Robbins is a bestselling author, a former criminal defense attorney, a CNN commentator, happily married for 20 years and a mom of 3 kids. She also runs a 7-figure business.
Lewis Howes | 1 min read
This New Year's: Change The Conversation, Change Your Life

Fixing the unwelcome circumstances plaguing you is first and foremost an inside job.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 4 min read
Don't Always Go With the 'Experts,' Because Sometimes the Experts Are Wrong

When your gut tells you that you're on the right path, stand your ground. That's a strategy that pays off.
John Brubaker | 5 min read