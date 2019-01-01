My Queue

Self Doubt

NLP: What It Is and How Female Entrepreneurs Can Use It to Erase Self-Doubt and Other Obstacles

NLP: What It Is and How Female Entrepreneurs Can Use It to Erase Self-Doubt and Other Obstacles

It's called neuro-linguistic programming and it can help you 'reframe' the mental barriers that keep you down.
Aimee Tariq | 7 min read
4 Ways to Handle and Overcome Your Fear of Rejection

4 Ways to Handle and Overcome Your Fear of Rejection

Redefining the experience and profiting by it can turn rejection into the fuel for success.
Malachi Thompson | 6 min read
4 Ways to Escape Mental Traps That Sabotage Your Success

4 Ways to Escape Mental Traps That Sabotage Your Success

You're neither perfect nor fatally flawed, regardless what the voice in your head is telling you.
Malachi Thompson | 6 min read
7 Ways Brilliant Entrepreneurs Stop Doubting Their Genius

7 Ways Brilliant Entrepreneurs Stop Doubting Their Genius

Self-doubt is natural. It's the wallowing in despair that you have to stop.
John Rampton | 4 min read
Your First Year in Business Is Mostly About Surviving

Your First Year in Business Is Mostly About Surviving

Stress, self doubt and temptation -- and the odd gamboling deer -- will leap into your path as your business hurtles down the road during those first 12 months. Here's how to keep your hands on the wheel.
Jacob Warwick | 6 min read

Let Go and Lead: The Patterns That Sabotage Effective Leadership
Leadership Qualities

Let Go and Lead: The Patterns That Sabotage Effective Leadership

A habituated mindset, probably created in the past, can lock a founder into wrongheaded decisions that can cripple a startup. Recognizing the pattern is the first step in breaking free.
Raul Villacis | 5 min read
Jordan Peele Overcame Self-Doubt to Become the First Black Person to Win an Oscar for Original Screenplay
Inspiration

Jordan Peele Overcame Self-Doubt to Become the First Black Person to Win an Oscar for Original Screenplay

He was also nominated for best director for "Get Out," his horror film with a social bent.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
These Artists, Authors and Leaders Battled Self-Doubt Before They Made History
Confidence

These Artists, Authors and Leaders Battled Self-Doubt Before They Made History

Behind the amazing work were some individuals with self-esteem issues.
Rose Leadem | 7 min read
12 Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Celebrities Who Have Struggled With Imposter Syndrome
Imposter Syndrome

12 Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Celebrities Who Have Struggled With Imposter Syndrome

It's more common than you think.
Rose Leadem | 7 min read
5 Ways Fear of Failure Can Ruin Your Business
Failure

5 Ways Fear of Failure Can Ruin Your Business

Our fears play a big role in our lives. Fear of failure undermines of our ability to succeed.
R.L. Adams | 10 min read
