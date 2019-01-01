Self Drive

Self-Driving Car Rental Industry has Potential to Flourish. Here's Proof
Car Rental

Self-Driving Car Rental Industry has Potential to Flourish. Here's Proof

The segment has attracted Unicorn Ola which launched its self-drive car-sharing service 'Ola Drive' last week wherein users can book a car of their choice by paying a security deposit starting at INR 2,000
Shreya Ganguly | 3 min read