My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Self-Employment

9 Low-Cost Business Ideas for College Students
Low-Cost Business Ideas

9 Low-Cost Business Ideas for College Students

It can be difficult for students to balance a part-time job with a heavy class schedule. Here are nine low-cost business ideas for under $100.
Rose Leadem | 10 min read
12 Low-Cost Business Ideas for Introverts

12 Low-Cost Business Ideas for Introverts

Many introverts excel at running their own startups or being self-employed. Here's a list of low-cost business ideas that maximize on the skills of introversion for under $1,000.
Rose Leadem | 14 min read
How to Survive Your First Month of Self-Employment

How to Survive Your First Month of Self-Employment

Self-employment can be a lot of pressure since the primary source of income is coming from your business. Here are a few tips to help you survive.
Due | 3 min read
Tackle Your Taxes Like a Pro

Tackle Your Taxes Like a Pro

Self-employed workers need to plan ahead and stay organized throughout the year.
Matthew Baker | 5 min read
3 Business Terms All Self-Employed People Need to Understand

3 Business Terms All Self-Employed People Need to Understand

When it comes to being your own boss, knowledge is power. The more you know, the more you can both protect and grow your business.
Due | 3 min read

More From This Topic

The Career Shift From Employed to Independent
News and Trends

The Career Shift From Employed to Independent

More and more folks are leaving the 9-to-5 grind for the grind of growing their own business.
Matthew Baker | 5 min read
These Are the Best Cities to Be Your Own Boss
Careers

These Are the Best Cities to Be Your Own Boss

A new study looks at the ideal locations to be self-employed -- and Silicon Valley isn't one of them.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Dear Entrepreneurs: Small Is Still Beautiful
Small Business Growth

Dear Entrepreneurs: Small Is Still Beautiful

What's so great about taking it to the next level? Bigger doesn't mean better, or more successful, over the long term.
Alex Chriss | 6 min read
5 Productivity Tools for Self-Employed Internet Entrepreneurs
Productivity

5 Productivity Tools for Self-Employed Internet Entrepreneurs

Technology can offer you many helping hands.
Nathan Resnick | 5 min read
8 Reasons to Become an Entrepreneur (Infographic)
Starting a Business

8 Reasons to Become an Entrepreneur (Infographic)

Live your life -- your way.
Melissa Dawn | 1 min read
The 7 Best Freelance Sites to Find Work
Freelancers

The 7 Best Freelance Sites to Find Work

Searching for the so-called 'gig' economy? Here's where to find it.
Ellie Martin | 5 min read
3 Ways Glowing Health Unlocks Locks the Door of Success
Personal Health

3 Ways Glowing Health Unlocks Locks the Door of Success

Exercise makes you more productive and better looking. Everybody wants to work with someone like that.
Ben Simkin | 3 min read
7 Things Buzzfeed Superstar Matt Bellassai's Learned About Building a Brand While Drunk
Entrepreneurs

7 Things Buzzfeed Superstar Matt Bellassai's Learned About Building a Brand While Drunk

The writer-turned-comedian went from working under the radar to winning a People's Choice Award and becoming a household name in less than a year.
Lindsay Friedman | 7 min read
Why the Self-Employed Will Finally Have a Bigger Voice in 2016
Self-Employment

Why the Self-Employed Will Finally Have a Bigger Voice in 2016

With contract work eclipsing traditional full-time jobs, issues plaguing the growing on-demand economy need to be addressed this year.
Alex Chriss | 5 min read
10 Myths of Self-Employment You Need to Know Before It's Too Late
Self-Employment

10 Myths of Self-Employment You Need to Know Before It's Too Late

People who are self-employed must be unemployable, lonely and desperate. Or, not.
Neil Patel | 6 min read