My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

self-empowerment

Go Bigger Than a Resolution
Visualization

Go Bigger Than a Resolution

To achieve your highest aspiration, first bring it into focus, then reverse engineer the steps you need to get there, all the way back to today. Do today's step, now. But remember to seal the deal.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 8 min read
Use These 10 Words in Conversation to Get What You Want

Use These 10 Words in Conversation to Get What You Want

'Because.' 'Thanks.' 'We': These are the words that will open your listener to you and give you power.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
11 Characteristics of Powerful People You Can Cultivate

11 Characteristics of Powerful People You Can Cultivate

Some people seemingly are born with leadership traits. The rest of us have to work at it.
Murray Newlands | 4 min read
3 Steps to Empower Yourself Through Transitions

3 Steps to Empower Yourself Through Transitions

Transitions can be scary, but they are actually guaranteed opportunities for growth and gain.
Claudia Chan | 3 min read