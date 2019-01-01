My Queue

self-esteem

10 Things You Can Do to Boost Self-Confidence
Confidence

10 Things You Can Do to Boost Self-Confidence

Take charge of your feelings, and start overcoming obstacles.
Chris W. Dunn | 7 min read
Need More Confidence? Here Are 8 Bestselling Books to Get You There.

Need More Confidence? Here Are 8 Bestselling Books to Get You There.

Self-esteem can be hard to come by and even harder to maintain. Try these authors' words of wisdom.
Hayden Field | 12 min read
Feel More Valuable: 3 Ways to Raise Your Self-Worth

Feel More Valuable: 3 Ways to Raise Your Self-Worth

If you do not feel worthy of great success, you will never achieve it.
David Meltzer | 6 min read
These Artists, Authors and Leaders Battled Self-Doubt Before They Made History

These Artists, Authors and Leaders Battled Self-Doubt Before They Made History

Behind the amazing work were some individuals with self-esteem issues.
Rose Leadem | 7 min read
12 Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Celebrities Who Have Struggled With Imposter Syndrome

12 Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Celebrities Who Have Struggled With Imposter Syndrome

It's more common than you think.
Rose Leadem | 7 min read

More From This Topic

The Self-Esteem Movement: Why Marketers Want You to Love Yourself (and How They Sometimes Fail)
Marketing

The Self-Esteem Movement: Why Marketers Want You to Love Yourself (and How They Sometimes Fail)

Remember Dove's recent "Beauty of Diversity" ad? The message for those who would market self-esteem: Be very, very careful.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
How to Act Self-Confident
Confidence

How to Act Self-Confident

As the saying goes -- 'fake it 'til you make it.'
Debra Benton | 2 min read
10 Things Confident People Don't Do
Motivation

10 Things Confident People Don't Do

When people believe in themselves and their abilities without bravado, there are certain things they simply don't do.
Travis Bradberry | 7 min read
Leaving a Violent Relationship Sparked My Entrepreneurial Fire
Success Stories

Leaving a Violent Relationship Sparked My Entrepreneurial Fire

Your past does not dictate your future or limit your potential.
Andrea Isabelle Lucas | 5 min read
Stacy London on Styling the Life of Your Dreams
TV Stars

Stacy London on Styling the Life of Your Dreams

There's more to the stylist and TV star than a pretty face and a coordinated outfit. Read and learn.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
5 Ways to Train Your Brain and Boost Your Self-Esteem
Confidence

5 Ways to Train Your Brain and Boost Your Self-Esteem

We all have insecurities, but there are ways to use them to become more confident.
Graham Young | 6 min read
10 Ways to Become a More Confident Person (Infographic)
Infographics

10 Ways to Become a More Confident Person (Infographic)

A step-by-step roadmap for marching confidently in the direction of your dreams.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read