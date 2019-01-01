There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
self funding
Bootstrapping
Bootstrapping makes you tough and forces your company to prove itself day in and day out.
The willingness to be paid in testimonials and referrals is good strategy when casting about for your first customers.
What should a startup sacrifice to get the funding to fuel its growth?
Raising money is an intricate web of objective fact, blind faith and calculations about whether you stay in control of your venture or hand it over to investors.
Winning VC funding is a gratifying rite of passage that some of the most successful entrepreneurs skipped in favor of funding growth from revenue.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?