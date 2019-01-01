My Queue

self funding

4 Ways to Surviving the Bootstrapping Years
Bootstrapping

4 Ways to Surviving the Bootstrapping Years

Bootstrapping makes you tough and forces your company to prove itself day in and day out.
Clate Mask | 3 min read
Will Work for Praise! How Waiving Your Fee Will Grow Your Business.

Will Work for Praise! How Waiving Your Fee Will Grow Your Business.

The willingness to be paid in testimonials and referrals is good strategy when casting about for your first customers.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Grow Your Business Without Drowning in Debt

Grow Your Business Without Drowning in Debt

What should a startup sacrifice to get the funding to fuel its growth?
John Solari | 4 min read
12 Tips for Finding Seed Funding, Starting With a Close Look at Your Pocket

12 Tips for Finding Seed Funding, Starting With a Close Look at Your Pocket

Raising money is an intricate web of objective fact, blind faith and calculations about whether you stay in control of your venture or hand it over to investors.
Edmond Dougherty | 7 min read
Why Leveraging Sales to Finance Growth Is Better Than Wooing a VC

Why Leveraging Sales to Finance Growth Is Better Than Wooing a VC

Winning VC funding is a gratifying rite of passage that some of the most successful entrepreneurs skipped in favor of funding growth from revenue.
John Mullins | 5 min read