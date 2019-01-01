My Queue

Self Help

3 Powerful Public Speaking Tips (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

3 Powerful Public Speaking Tips (60-Second Video)

Here's how to give the best speech of your life.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
7 Powerful Public Speaking Tips From One of the Most-Watched TED Talks Speakers

7 Powerful Public Speaking Tips From One of the Most-Watched TED Talks Speakers

Simon Sinek delivered one of TED Talks' most-watched presentations ever. Here are his top secrets for capturing, captivating and connecting with your audience.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
From Totally Broke to Multimillionaire: How Jen Sincero Pivoted from Rock Star to Bestselling Self-Help Author and Success Coach

From Totally Broke to Multimillionaire: How Jen Sincero Pivoted from Rock Star to Bestselling Self-Help Author and Success Coach

The author of 'You Are a Badass' used to front multiple rock bands. Now, she aims to teach people to unlock their potential for confidence, wealth and success.
Hayden Field | 14 min read
3 Proven Ways to Stay Consistent, Meet your Goals and Realize Your Dreams

3 Proven Ways to Stay Consistent, Meet your Goals and Realize Your Dreams

So, how do you develop an innate ability to stick with it when you're struggling just to keep things together?
Jill Brown | 5 min read
Here Is the Antidote for Your Shiny Object Syndrome

Here Is the Antidote for Your Shiny Object Syndrome

Take advantage of the latest and best but don't drop your plan and start doubting yourself.
Heather Gray | 4 min read

5 Mindset Secrets to Achieve Your Goals Faster
Self Improvement

5 Mindset Secrets to Achieve Your Goals Faster

In order to get what you want, you must know what you want, and then manifest it into reality.
Scott Hansen | 5 min read
7 Ways to Make Yourself a Better Editor
Self Help

7 Ways to Make Yourself a Better Editor

Instead of relying on an editor to neaten up your writing, you can learn to be your own editor.
Steve Lazuka | 3 min read
'The Rhythm of Life' Is One Book That Will Get You Into the Groove of Thriving
Self Improvement

'The Rhythm of Life' Is One Book That Will Get You Into the Groove of Thriving

Get out of the primal rut of just surviving and learn to feed your emotional and spiritual needs.
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
9 Steps to Help You Conquer Your Fear of Public Speaking (Infographic)
Public Speaking

9 Steps to Help You Conquer Your Fear of Public Speaking (Infographic)

Panicking isn't an option. Preparation is.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
How to Get That Lying Voice in Your Head to Stop Sabotaging Your Dreams
Entrepreneur Mindset

How to Get That Lying Voice in Your Head to Stop Sabotaging Your Dreams

We can never silence our inner voice but we can make it speak the truth that encourages us.
Dixie Gillaspie | 5 min read
Slowly But Surely, More Entrepreneurs Are Coming Out About Depression, Seeking Support Online
Depression

Slowly But Surely, More Entrepreneurs Are Coming Out About Depression, Seeking Support Online

Risking essentially everything, prominent founders are boldly shedding light on the darker side of running a startup.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 9 min read
How Reading Books Reduces Stress and Makes You Smarter at the Same Time
Recommended Reading

How Reading Books Reduces Stress and Makes You Smarter at the Same Time

Books are relaxing and improve intelligence in more ways than just imparting knowledge.
Emma Siemasko | 5 min read
Improve Your Business Intuition By Doing One Simple Thing
Intuition

Improve Your Business Intuition By Doing One Simple Thing

Whether you believe in hunches and luck or not, you can greatly increase your effectiveness to intuit by consistently performing this one task.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
If It Sounds Too Good to Be True, It Is
Success

If It Sounds Too Good to Be True, It Is

There's a universe of opportunity out there for those with the same sort of ambition and drive that I had, but only if you follow the right path and don't go astray.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
3 TED Talks That Will Convince You to Get More Sleep
Sleep

3 TED Talks That Will Convince You to Get More Sleep

Not getting enough sleep? Sleep on these three eye-opening TED Talks about shuteye and discover the secrets to sleeping your way to the top (literally).
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read