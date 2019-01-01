There are no Videos in your queue.
Self Help
Simon Sinek delivered one of TED Talks' most-watched presentations ever. Here are his top secrets for capturing, captivating and connecting with your audience.
The author of 'You Are a Badass' used to front multiple rock bands. Now, she aims to teach people to unlock their potential for confidence, wealth and success.
So, how do you develop an innate ability to stick with it when you're struggling just to keep things together?
Take advantage of the latest and best but don't drop your plan and start doubting yourself.
More From This Topic
Self Improvement
In order to get what you want, you must know what you want, and then manifest it into reality.
Self Help
Instead of relying on an editor to neaten up your writing, you can learn to be your own editor.
Self Improvement
Get out of the primal rut of just surviving and learn to feed your emotional and spiritual needs.
Entrepreneur Mindset
We can never silence our inner voice but we can make it speak the truth that encourages us.
Depression
Risking essentially everything, prominent founders are boldly shedding light on the darker side of running a startup.
Recommended Reading
Books are relaxing and improve intelligence in more ways than just imparting knowledge.
Intuition
Whether you believe in hunches and luck or not, you can greatly increase your effectiveness to intuit by consistently performing this one task.
Success
There's a universe of opportunity out there for those with the same sort of ambition and drive that I had, but only if you follow the right path and don't go astray.
Sleep
Not getting enough sleep? Sleep on these three eye-opening TED Talks about shuteye and discover the secrets to sleeping your way to the top (literally).
