My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Self Improvement

Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway: 4 Ways to Boost Your Confidence
Confidence

Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway: 4 Ways to Boost Your Confidence

Don't let self-doubt or lack of experience hold you back.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
How to Help Friends Who Struggle With Self-Confidence

How to Help Friends Who Struggle With Self-Confidence

If you or a friend need to get out of a rut, a shift in mindset can make all the difference.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
Deepak Chopra on Motivation, Meditation and Finding Peace in the Information Age (Podcast)

Deepak Chopra on Motivation, Meditation and Finding Peace in the Information Age (Podcast)

Technology can be a hindrance to mindfulness, but Chopra has identified ways to help make the two work in tandem.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
7 Ways to Improve Your Life in 7 Days

7 Ways to Improve Your Life in 7 Days

A constructive habit pays dividends for a lifetime.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
7 Myths About Discipline You Need to Stop Believing

7 Myths About Discipline You Need to Stop Believing

You don't need to become a stoic to succeed at business, just an effective routine you stick to and adjust as needed.
Deep Patel | 8 min read

More From This Topic

The 7 'Senses' of Self-Development
Ready For Anything

The 7 'Senses' of Self-Development

Committing your development is step-one to living your personal legend.
Sherrie Campbell | 6 min read
10 Obstacles That Keep You From Changing Careers -- and How to Overcome Them
Career Change

10 Obstacles That Keep You From Changing Careers -- and How to Overcome Them

Here are some of the most common obstacles career changers face, whether before or during their career transition, and how you can overcome each one of them.
Glassdoor | 11 min read
Access More Than a Million eBooks, Magazines, and News Outlets Anywhere With Scribd
Reading

Access More Than a Million eBooks, Magazines, and News Outlets Anywhere With Scribd

Read and listen on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
I Spent Two Days with Decorated War Veterans. Here's What I Learned About Leadership.
Ready For Anything

I Spent Two Days with Decorated War Veterans. Here's What I Learned About Leadership.

Eleven combat-tested lessons to win in business and life.
The Oracles | 8 min read
8 Ways to Stay Accountable With Your Goals
Ready For Anything

8 Ways to Stay Accountable With Your Goals

Holding yourself accountable is how you make your dreams come real.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
7 Keys to Developing Resilience
Ready For Anything

7 Keys to Developing Resilience

Smart, resilient people will always surpass geniuses who quit.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
Here's How You Can Learn Six New Languages for Less Than $30
Self Improvement

Here's How You Can Learn Six New Languages for Less Than $30

In a world that's flattening at a rapid pace, broadening your worldview is vital.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
12 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Sharpen Their Leadership Skills
Ready For Anything

12 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Sharpen Their Leadership Skills

You'll do fine if you look at leadership as a responsibility and not as an ego trip.
John Rampton | 8 min read
Most Scholars Agree Emotional Intelligence Is the Key to Productivity
Emotional Intelligence

Most Scholars Agree Emotional Intelligence Is the Key to Productivity

Emotionally intelligent people spend less time in pointless conflict and more time building teams.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Warren Buffett Took a Public-Speaking Course, and So Should You
Ready For Anything

Warren Buffett Took a Public-Speaking Course, and So Should You

One expert-led course is currently on sale in the Entrepreneur Store for less than $20
Entrepreneur Store | 3 min read