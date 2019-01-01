There are no Videos in your queue.
Self-Publishing
Writing
Describing your entrepreneurial mindset to others will help you discover truths about your company and yourself.
Author Mike Sacks talks productivity, comedy and questioning one's life decisions when you're in the thick of creation madness.
Here are seven steps you can take to self-publish your ebook.
People do judge a book by its cover and content, which influences sales and your reputation.
If you've got knowledge to share, publishing your own book can establish you as a thought leader and create new leads as well as a passive-revenue stream.
More From This Topic
Books
The Audible bestselling author of 'Where the Hell is Tesla?' and 'Don't Touch the Blue Stuff!' offers these simple steps for self-published success.
Publishing
Writing non-fiction is different than fiction, so don't follow generic self-publishing advice. Here's exactly what you need to know to self-publish your next book.
Self-Publishing
At first glance, a Kickstarter campaign seems temptingly easy. It's not.
Books
727,125 titles were self-published in 2015. How can you make yours stand out?
Self-Publishing
Five authors share their strategies for time-management, promotion and writing.
authorpreneur
To make an annual six- or seven-figure salary, create products and services that are based on your books.
Self-Publishing
Before you decide how to market your masterpiece, weigh the pros and cons of traditional publishers.
Entrepreneur Network
The multi-talented Chicago radio host uses the digitizing of the music industry as an analogy of what she went through to self-publish her first book in 2006.
Books
You are ready to start writing once you've accepted you are unlikely to make money selling your book.
Self-Publishing
Did you know that giving more books away can actually help you increase sales in the long run? Read on.
