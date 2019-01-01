My Queue

Self-Talk

This Trick Will Help You Promote Yourself Without Coming Off as Self-Centered
This Trick Will Help You Promote Yourself Without Coming Off as Self-Centered

The first rule of talking about you: It's not really about you.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Me, Myself and I: 4 Ways to Harness That Nagging Voice in Your Head

Me, Myself and I: 4 Ways to Harness That Nagging Voice in Your Head

Internal dialogue is real, constant and often irrationally critical and pessimistic. Changing that tone is a powerful personal improvement.
Sam McRoberts | 6 min read
Need to Think Clearly? Try Talking to Yourself in the Third Person.

Need to Think Clearly? Try Talking to Yourself in the Third Person.

Talking to yourself can ease your stress and help you manage your emotions.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Listen to Your Own Voice

Listen to Your Own Voice

Stop listening to those around you and start listening to yourself.
Lewis Howes | 1 min read
Don't Believe Everything You Think!

Don't Believe Everything You Think!

Get off the trash-talk roller-coaster that sabotages everyone's positive thinking.
Morag Barrett | 6 min read

How Talking to Yourself Can Help You Be More Successful
How Talking to Yourself Can Help You Be More Successful

We all talk to ourselves, but it's how to talk to yourself that matters most.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
5 Thoughts That Crush Success
5 Thoughts That Crush Success

Change your self-talk to lead you to triumph in business.
Miles Jennings | 6 min read