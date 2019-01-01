My Queue

Selfie

Selfies Could Fool the Galaxy S8's Iris Scanner
Selfie

Selfies Could Fool the Galaxy S8's Iris Scanner

A hack demonstrates that the iris scanner in Samsung's new flagship smartphone could unlock the device when presented with a photograph of the owner's eye.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Meet the Hover Camera Passport, Your Personal Selfie Drone

Meet the Hover Camera Passport, Your Personal Selfie Drone

The small drone features a cage that protects the the rotors from damage -- and you from injury.
Jim Fisher | 2 min read
This App Prevents Thrill-Seeking Selfie Takers From Dying (Hopefully)

This App Prevents Thrill-Seeking Selfie Takers From Dying (Hopefully)

Telling someone it's dangerous when they're already hanging off a skyscraper may not help save many lives.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Donnie Wahlberg Just Broke the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies Taken in 3 Minutes. Here's Why That Matters.

Donnie Wahlberg Just Broke the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies Taken in 3 Minutes. Here's Why That Matters.

Long story short, it doesn't. But it's sorta fun to watch anyway.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
Social Media Slump? Use Visuals to Amp Up Your Marketing Efforts.

Social Media Slump? Use Visuals to Amp Up Your Marketing Efforts.

A selfie station in your boutique or a check-in special at the bar. That's how you stand out.
Dan Steiner | 4 min read

8 Types of Photos You Should Never Use on Your LinkedIn Profile
Linkedin

8 Types of Photos You Should Never Use on Your LinkedIn Profile

You could get passed over on LinkedIn if your headshot stinks. Put your best face forward on the popular professional networking hub by not making these common and comical profile faux pas.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
8 Times Billionaires Were Selfie Stars
Social Media

8 Times Billionaires Were Selfie Stars

They may be worth a lot, but these high net worth individuals still got caught in the lens of a smartphone.
Grace Reader | 4 min read
How This Dad Channeled His Photography Skills Into an Oprah- and Kim Kardashian-Approved Startup
Success Stories

How This Dad Channeled His Photography Skills Into an Oprah- and Kim Kardashian-Approved Startup

Professional photographer Allan Shoemake is the co-founder of LuMee, the maker of a popular mobile phone case with front-facing LED lights.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Being Authentic Is Not About Being a Selfie-Obsessed Monster Who Tweets Every Second of Every Day
Entrepreneur Network

Being Authentic Is Not About Being a Selfie-Obsessed Monster Who Tweets Every Second of Every Day

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner and content-marketing expert Salma Jafri explains how to be truly authentic -- not completely annoying -- on social media.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
Selfie Gone Wrong Fells 126-Year-Old Statue of Portuguese King
Selfie

Selfie Gone Wrong Fells 126-Year-Old Statue of Portuguese King

A young man accidentally toppled Dom Sebastiao's statue after climbing up to its pedestal outside the ornate Rossio railway station in central Lisbon just before midnight on Tuesday.
Reuters | 1 min read
Amazon Files Patent for Selfie Payments
Amazon

Amazon Files Patent for Selfie Payments

Transactions would require users to perform certain actions, such as a smile, blink or tilting of the head.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Mastercard Is Expanding Its 'Selfie Pay' Capabilities
Payments

Mastercard Is Expanding Its 'Selfie Pay' Capabilities

The credit card company first tested its facial recognition capabilities in August in the United States in October.
Claire Zillman | 2 min read
Use Your 'Duckface' to Buy Stuff Online -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

Use Your 'Duckface' to Buy Stuff Online -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Also: Those crunchy bits may not be peanuts in your Snickers bar.
Carolyn Sun | 2 min read
This Drone Wants to Replace Your Selfie Stick
CES 2016

This Drone Wants to Replace Your Selfie Stick

Instead of having a long, awkward stick snapping events in your life, a drone called Lily uses 'throw and shoot' activity, ensuring it never misses a moment.
Emily Price | 3 min read
Man Accidentally Sends Naked Selfies to HR Manager After Receiving Job Offer
Hiring

Man Accidentally Sends Naked Selfies to HR Manager After Receiving Job Offer

'My understanding is they've rescinded the offer of employment,' a local police chief said.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Selfie is a relatively new word in the Merriam Webster dictionary that means “an image of oneself taken by oneself using a digital camera, especially for posting on social [media] networks.” Given its popularity among millennials and young generations, the selfie offers numerous marketing opportunities. 