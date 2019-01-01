There are no Videos in your queue.
Selfies
Social Media
All it took for these people to go viral was a cell phone camera pointed their way.
A young man accidentally toppled Dom Sebastiao's statue after climbing up to its pedestal outside the ornate Rossio railway station in central Lisbon just before midnight on Tuesday.
Plus: Airbnb's growth is a pain point for high-end hotels in Paris.
From Disneyland to the Kentucky Derby, more and more venues are requiring that guests leave their selfie-taking devices at home.
People can take a picture using their smartphone or tablet, then send the picture to a 3-D printing company and receive a 3-D version of their face.
Just when you thought the Pole of Narcissus couldn't get any worse, this wretched doodad came along.
Cybersecurity
Because the 'The Fappening' wasn't horrifying enough, enter 'The Snappening,' reason number 1,729 not to snap selfies in the buff.
Millennials
Selfies exemplify how millennials are different from generations past. It's all about expression and a close, personal relationship with mobile technology.
Selfies
A collection of the most amazing images from around the web that look too good to be taken with a mobile device.
Selfies
Drones plus selfies equals dronies. Get used to it.
Selfie
Ellen, Big Papi and LeBron -- Samsung's all-stars -- aren't the only big names snapping promotional selfies. Tons of other brands are cashing in on selfie marketing mania, too.
Social Media
Apples has gotten caught up in the selfie hype, launching a new section in the App Store called 'Sharing Selfies.'
Marketing
The 'selfie' fad may appear to be gaining steam, but legendary '60s photographer David Bailey gives it a 6-month shelf life.
Marketing
The picture everyone loves to hate (and take) has earned philological status. Let's celebrate the selfie.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
