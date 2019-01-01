My Queue

Hone Your Sales and Negotiation Skills with This $11 Online Class
Hone Your Sales and Negotiation Skills with This $11 Online Class

Marketing pro Mark Timberlake covers best practices across 12 hours of learning.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
5 Simple Adjustments That Bring In High-End Clients Consistently

5 Simple Adjustments That Bring In High-End Clients Consistently

Don't settle for clients who pay late, ask for discounts and deals, waste your time and don't do the work.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
4 Laws of Sales I Learned From Both Sides of the Transaction

4 Laws of Sales I Learned From Both Sides of the Transaction

You've bought something from somebody that you could have bought from somebody else. Understanding why is a good start to learning how to sell.
Phil La Duke | 6 min read
Want to Make Your First Sale? These Entrepreneurs Share How They Did It.

Want to Make Your First Sale? These Entrepreneurs Share How They Did It.

Whether you're new to sales or an experienced pro, you can connect with these journeys.
FounderMade | 2 min read
In Sales, Silence Is Golden

In Sales, Silence Is Golden

The magic to selling is learning your client's actual pain points. You do that by listening more than you talk.
George Deeb | 5 min read

More From This Topic

To Get People to Really Want to Buy Your Product, You Must Focus on the 3 P's
To Get People to Really Want to Buy Your Product, You Must Focus on the 3 P's

Side-hustling pro Chris Guillebeau explains that when you're presenting an offer, you want to make sure to give people all the pertinent information they need to make a purchase.
Chris Guillebeau | 7 min read
Entrepreneurs Should Watch the Mayweather-McGregor Fight, But Not Just to See Who Wins
Entrepreneurs Should Watch the Mayweather-McGregor Fight, But Not Just to See Who Wins

Business is mostly selling. Selling is mostly getting told "no.'' How you deal with it is what makes you a winner.
Roy Raanani | 6 min read
Why Your 'Great Idea' Actually Sucks
Why Your 'Great Idea' Actually Sucks

Don't get caught up in coming up with the next big idea.
Patrick Bet-David | 2 min read
The Magic of Agreement
The Magic of Agreement

The ability to agree with a customer is senior to all the other rules of selling.
Grant Cardone | 6 min read
This Timeshare Salesman Stopped Scamming and Became a Consumer Advocate
This Timeshare Salesman Stopped Scamming and Became a Consumer Advocate

Dana Micallef got sober and smart.
Tom Scarda | 6 min read
7 Life Hacks to Beat Your Sales Goals
7 Life Hacks to Beat Your Sales Goals

It's time to change your approach.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read
4 Secrets to Improve Your Startup's Sales
4 Secrets to Improve Your Startup's Sales

Don't roll your eyes at sales before you understand everything you have to gain.
Brian Ainsley Horn | 5 min read
How to Sell Your Extra Stuff
How to Sell Your Extra Stuff

Don't just throw away or store the stuff you don't need -- sell it (or rent it) and make a profit.
Nicole Lapin | 1 min read
How to Overcome Your Fear of Selling
How to Overcome Your Fear of Selling

Selling is a critical part of every business's success.
Andrew Gazdecki | 5 min read
6 Super Simple Tricks for Closing Way More Sales
6 Super Simple Tricks for Closing Way More Sales

Transform sales by implementing small changes.
Marc Wayshak | 5 min read