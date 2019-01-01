My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Selling a Business

5 Signs You've Built a Business That's Ready for Buyers (and a Bidding War)
Selling a Business

5 Signs You've Built a Business That's Ready for Buyers (and a Bidding War)

Are you considering selling your business? These five signs indicate that you're ready to take that leap.
Lucas Miller | 6 min read
3 Signs It's Time to Move on From Your Startup (and How to Get That Move Started)

3 Signs It's Time to Move on From Your Startup (and How to Get That Move Started)

You'd think you'd have your exit strategy planned 10 years in advance of a sale. Unfortunately, most founders don't.
Terry Lammers | 7 min read
10 Questions You Must Ask Before Buying a Business

10 Questions You Must Ask Before Buying a Business

Doing your due diligence before buying a company will earn you bargaining powerand help you avoid unforeseen problems. Here's what you need to know.
Jane Porter | 5 min read
This $20 Course Can Help Your Business Go From Idea to Acquisition

This $20 Course Can Help Your Business Go From Idea to Acquisition

Karl House and Ben Lee will guide you through the process of starting a lucrative business.
Entrepreneur Store | 3 min read
Your Startup Is Dying -- Now What?

Your Startup Is Dying -- Now What?

At a certain point, your best move is to admit defeat and move on.
David Teten | 3 min read

More From This Topic

The NYC Bagel Shop That Blew Up Thanks to 'Shark Tank' Just Got Acquired for $34 Million
Acquisitions

The NYC Bagel Shop That Blew Up Thanks to 'Shark Tank' Just Got Acquired for $34 Million

Bantam Bagels won funding from Lori Greiner to expand its business to retail.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Planning Your Exit Should Begin When You Launch
Entrepreneurs

Planning Your Exit Should Begin When You Launch

Partner early on with the people you think will buy your business.
Greg Shepard | 6 min read
Deciphering the Key Financial Metrics of a Business's Value
Finance

Deciphering the Key Financial Metrics of a Business's Value

Including one that could lose you hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Mark Daoust | 5 min read
Now That You've Built Your Start, Here's How to Sell It for Lots of Money
Ready For Anything

Now That You've Built Your Start, Here's How to Sell It for Lots of Money

Plan for an M&A from the beginning, and you'll be in better shape than most when acquirers start calling.
Murray Newlands | 4 min read
5 Important Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Sell Your Company
Selling a Business

5 Important Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Sell Your Company

Being acquired can be the fulfillment of a dream -- or the start of a nightmare. Here's how to make sure you get what you want.
Boe Hartman | 6 min read
How the Founder of Modsy and Her Mentor Are Building a 'Power Squad' to Help Women in Business

How the Founder of Modsy and Her Mentor Are Building a 'Power Squad' to Help Women in Business

Shanna Tellerman, the CEO of Modsy, and her mentor, Cindy Padnos of Illuminate Ventures, chat about supporting each other and empowering other women.
Stephanie Schomer | 8 min read
How to Position Your Business for a Strategic Acquisition
Selling a Business

How to Position Your Business for a Strategic Acquisition

Start early, and don't limit who you will sell to.
Mark Daoust | 7 min read
After Crying 'in a Fetal Position' Upon the Sale of Her Last Company, This Entrepreneur Keeps Her New Venture Separate From Her Identity

After Crying 'in a Fetal Position' Upon the Sale of Her Last Company, This Entrepreneur Keeps Her New Venture Separate From Her Identity

Blindsided by emotion when she gave up her business and broke up her team, Christiane Lemieux learned a valuable lesson about personal distance.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
How Curiosity Propelled the Entrepreneur Behind Justin's to Grow a $100 Million Brand
The Digest

How Curiosity Propelled the Entrepreneur Behind Justin's to Grow a $100 Million Brand

Justin Gold kept asking himself questions, which led to the founding of his business, new product ideas and finally a $286 million acquisition.
Stephen J. Bronner | 9 min read
How We Sold Our Company Without Selling Out
Selling a Business

How We Sold Our Company Without Selling Out

The co-founder of family game company Thinkfun on the power of staying true to your core mission.
Bill Ritchie | 4 min read